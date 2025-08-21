True Romance: Drunk Couple Arrested For Joining Mile High Club, Hamstering Is Hot In The Streets & Marriage

Joe Jonas isn't the only one with a mile high club story to tell.

Welcome to a very special edition of True Romance. Why is it special? Well, I don’t know that it's any more special than any of the others, but I kind of always wanted to say it.

We are going to see what's up lately in the mile high club. We'll get into a relatively new sex trend that I'm not sure many people are actually doing, but it is interesting, and I'd love to believe that there are people out there engaging in it.

It's called hamstering, and it involves a car with a sunroof. It also requires a lot of will to make it happen. Considering the work that goes into it, I'm not sure that it's worth it, but we'll get to that a little later.

We have a celebrity mile high club confession, which isn’t even the main mile high club story we're going to look at this week, and some QB1-singer love to get into first.

The celebrity who got it on in the friendly skies was none other than Joe Jonas. He joined the club a couple of years ago and accidentally high-fived a flight attendant afterward.

"I joined the mile high club a couple years ago," he said during an appearance on Are You Okay?. "I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer — it was the flight attendant."

You dirty dog. He added that his banging on a plane took place on a private flight - thank you very much. Speaking of dirty dogs, there are some internet sleuths claiming that there might be something more to the Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating rumors.

Like some possible revenge against an ex. Say what?

The viral rumor could just be a line in another pop singer's song or this pop singer could be dating her ex's favorite football player. The internet is a full place, isn't it? It's also a place where romance is alive and well.

Drunk couple arrested after joining the mile high club on an EasyJet plane

Joe Jonas went the safe out-of-touch route by joining the mile high club on a private flight. Not this couple. They got it on during a packed flight to Spain on an EasyJet plane.

The couple, described as British and drunk, didn't sneak off for their moment of romance either. No, there was an announcement that preceded the main event.

It all started during a flight from Luton Airport in England to Alicante, Spain on a Friday night earlier this month, reports Express. The couple was demanding more alcohol from a flight attendant when a suggestion of coffee instead led to a trip to the bathroom.

"They were making lots of noise in their seats and the woman appeared pretty drunk," a fellow passenger on the flight said.

"But she kept asking for more drinks. A cabin crew member suggested she should have coffee, but she screamed 'I'm not having coffee!' and asked for more alcohol."

That's when the mile high club announcement was made and the two let their drunken romantic urges get the best of them. She went to the bathroom and he followed.

"Then the woman was shouting out to other passengers 'I'm going to join the mile high club,'" the witness continued. And she evidently did given that "loud noises and grunts and groans started" after they entered the bathroom.

The flight attendant, a possible hater of romance, although I'm not going to judge her off of just one incident, reported the activities to the captain.

The captain alerted the authorities and an EasyJet spokesperson confirmed a flight was "met by police upon landing in Alicante due to some passengers behaving disruptively onboard."

They can arrest the couple, they can put them on a no-fly list, but they can never take their membership in the mile high club away from them. That's romance.

This Week in True Romance:

The hamstering trend is hot in the streets

Or at least that's what social media wants you to believe. If you're like me, you have never heard of this trend before. I came across it completely by accident earlier this week.

I ran across an article, saw some TikTok content about it, and even found a question asking "What is Hamstering?" on Reddit. Have a seat, because, as I explained earlier, there's some work that goes into this.

Hamstering, as it's referred to in some instances, is also known as the "thirsty hamster" and it requires a vehicle with a sunroof.

Here's a decent explanation from one of the people on Reddit who answered the question about the sex trend:

"This recent TikTok trend, also known as the "thirsty hamster," involves one partner lying face down on the roof of a car and inserting their genitals through the open sunroof, while the other partner performs oral sex from inside the car. The term is a humorous comparison to a hamster drinking from its water bottle spout. This activity has been associated with safety concerns and legal issues like indecent exposure."

You have to hand it to whoever came up with this one. It's insane. There's too much required to pull it off, but at least it's creative.

They try to sell it as a simple event to pull off with claims like, you only need three things to pull off hamstering: a car with a sunroof, a penis, and a willing partner.

They're missing a glaring fourth thing in my opinion. A place to hop up on the roof of your car, pull your junk out, then put through the open sunroof without anyone seeing you. And don’t start with the garage.

Do you know how hot a garage is this time of year?

I'm not saying any of that to put a damper on your romance. I'm not going to be attempting it anytime soon, but I'm also not going to tell anyone else what sex trends to try either. Best of luck to those hamstering.

Are you happily married?

Let's put a bow on the week with what you might think is a simple question. Are you happily married? Someone tossed it out in a Subreddit a couple of days ago and the responses have me wondering if anyone is happily married.

I was expecting a mix of yes and no answers along with a brief explanation from the individual as to why they answered the way they did.

It didn’t take long to see the unhappily married responses far outweigh the happily and even some happily didn’t seem so happily married.

It had me wondering if anyone was actually happily married. Here are a few responses as well as a poll asking: Are you happily married?

No and if I could do it all over, would still be single

Happily married here. The trick is to have a lot of really uncomfortable conversations about money, sex, politics, religion, kids beforehand. Marriage is a business and clear communication is key.

My wife says I have to say I'm happily married or she'll beat me with the frying pan.

Have been, but things have been really boring/flat lately. The kids are sucking the life out of us. I know it will pass!

I learned the secret to a long and happy marriage. I tell my wife what I want to do. She then tells me what I'm going to do, and then I agree with her.

31. Single and not sure I will ever find someone to marry.

No, I’m happily single.

When you don't have it, you want it and when u have it, u wonder what u did to get such a horrible person lol So no.

No. Happily single!

I’m not married never been and tbh not planning to be. 8/10 of my married friends are depressed. The 9th doesn’t even know it, and the 10th knows it but he’s been in that situation for so long he forgot who he is and doesn’t know how to get out.

No, happily divorced.

Currently separated lol

Happily single. Don't need the stress of being cheated on.

No. Being married to a narcissist sucks the life out of me.

Happily divorced :)

Sometimes I am, sometimes I'm not. Marriage with kids surely has its ups and downs. But if you start out happily married you will find a way to get through all the challenges you eventually WILL face.

Trick question. You can only be one or the other.

very

No, I am single.

I'm happily divorced

No. My wife is a cheating whore.

Nurses are the freakiest

- Otis in Mobile writes:

Has to be nurses. I discovered this many years ago. I have a theory that a great number of them are seeing death around them all the time so they realize life is fleeting and may as well do what they want.

There is an old joke about this:

Q- What's the difference between a nurse and an ambulance?

A- Not everyone has been in an ambulance.

SeanJo

Hey Otis, thanks for reaching out. You're in line with what the poll last week revealed. Nurses, according to True Romance readers, are the freakiest.

As to your theory, it sounds as good as any I've heard. Not that I've heard a bunch of them. But I've heard very similar explanations before.

As for this week's poll: Would you rather cheat or be cheated on?

You're a bunch of cheaters. 67 percent said they would rather cheat to just 33% that would rather be cheated on.

---------

That's all for this week. Rest up, take the poll, and feel free to send your own stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer. We'll do it all again next Thursday.

The inbox is always open - sean.joseph@outkick.com.