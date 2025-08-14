True Romance: Senior Citizen Love Triangle Puts 4 In Hospital, Woman Hired As Honey Trap & Cheat Or Cheated On

Here we are again. It's a Thursday in August, the sun is shining where I am after days and days of rain, and we're heading into another week of NFL preseason action, which means we're that much closer to the regular season.

Forget grabbing candles and lowering the lights to set the mood this week, the fact that we're just a few weeks away from wall-to-wall NFL action is enough. It doesn’t get much more romantic than that.

Last week was all about getting cracked. Well, the introduction and buildup to the romance was anyway. This week I could have gone with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift doing their little podcast/album reveal, but that would be lazy. That's not romance.

I mean seriously. Are you buying these two being madly in love with one another and it being romantic how a well-known Super Bowl-winning NFL star started dating one of the biggest cat ladies, I mean, singers in the world? Please. I'm not falling for it.

Not anymore. I'd much rather get to the bottom of whether Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks got engaged. That's romantic. That's REAL.

Page Six is looking for answers and from the math I did quickly on their story, I'd say they're engaged. Now this is a couple you want in your face.

Brooks was spotted walking on a yacht dock in Ibiza over the weekend with a "giant sparkler on her left hand." Go on. Hemsworth was there too, and he was "wearing a white sleeveless shirt and blue shorts."

One plus one still equals two, right? Then these two are engaged. A giant sparkler on the left hand, plus a sleeveless shirt and shorts equals engaged in my book.

It also equals romance and so does a senior citizen love triangle that puts four people in the hospital. That's hitting lead off today.

Love triangle at a senior citizen apartment complex puts four in the hospital

How does a love triangle among senior citizens happen in the first place, and more importantly, how does it put four people in the hospital? I can answer part of that.

I know what's racing through your minds right now. Did they break a hip or something, then get caught in action by the third wheel? Did they then start throwing applesauce at one another and ruin an episode of Law & Order?

If they did, that wouldn’t explain a fourth winding up in the hospital as a result of this love triangle. These seniors aren't just still getting it on, they're still packing heat.

We've got a shooting at a Detroit senior citizen apartment complex to blame for the four taking an unplanned trip to the hospital.

Police first thought that loud music at a barbecue outside the complex was to blame for the shooting, but new details revealed a love triangle was to blame.

One of the residents, Reginal Ervin, knows everything that goes on at the complex and filled in FOX 2 Detroit on what went down.

"I’ve been here six years. I know everything that’s going on," he said. "(It was a) love triangle. He said he was gonna kill him and that’s what he said he was going to do."

Ervin says a man was upset that "his love interest," a 65-year-old woman identified as Johnnie, was dating a new man. A man in his 70s who is in a wheelchair.

The man, in his early 70s himself, allegedly took his gun and shot the new boyfriend along with two others. He was then tackled and dropped his gun.

That's when Johnnie allegedly picked it up and shot the man with his own gun in what has been described as self-defense.

Another resident, Earnest Clark, had this to say about the love triangle shooting: "We’re senior citizens. We’re supposed to retire, we’re supposed to have a good time, drink our daiquiris."

Come on, Earnest. That doesn’t mean there can't be a little romance in between those daiquiris and good times.

The four people who were shot and ended up in the hospital are all reportedly in stable condition. Which is good to hear, they all have plenty of romance ahead of them.

This Week in True Romance:

Women are hiring this woman as a honey trap to test their boyfriends

Be careful what you ask for. To me, hiring a woman to flirt with your boyfriend as a test is a game that could turn a perfectly good relationship on its head.

Not any woman either. Lana Madison is a social media influencer who is no match for some of these ladies' boyfriends. Before you know it, they've said a bunch of stupid things in a conversation with someone who is out of their league.

Now they're in the doghouse with the woman that is in their league, and they had no intentions of cheating. Madison says, reports the NY Post, that the women reach out to her and ask her to set the trap.

An unfair proposition if they have no reason to believe that their boyfriend would ever cheat, I might add.

"Spoiler alert — a lot of them will. I didn’t plan to become a real-life honey trap. But once a few girls online saw what I look like and what I do for work, they realized that I’m the ultimate temptation."

She continued: "If your man resists my advances, he’s solid - and if not, well, then you’ve got your answer. I’m not out here ruining relationships - I’m just giving women the receipts."

That's a convenient way to look at it. Fellas, don’t fall for it. If she's sliding into your DMs flirting with you, and she's not in your league, it's a trap. A trap that, if your girlfriend hired Madison, would cost her $5,000.

"Sometimes all it takes is one selfie and a flirty emoji. I’ve had guys try to meet up the same night. It’s honestly shocking how fast they fold," she said.

If you get caught or suspect you're being setup, do yourself a favor and break up with your girlfriend or wife immediately. It's not worth it.

You're busting your ass and your significant other is blowing money, setting you up in a honey trap. On the other hand, it does show she actually cares.

Would you rather cheat or be cheated on?

Speaking of cheating, real cheating, not that fake honey trap nonsense. A "would you rather" was proposed on Reddit that has people talking.

Would you rather be the one doing the cheating in a relationship or be the one being cheated on? It seems straightforward enough, but at least one guy came up with a different answer to the question.

An answer that includes a couple of solutions: One is to become a swinger and the other turn his wife into a hot wife, depending on which end of it he ended up on.

I've faced how it is to be cheated... I'll never allowed anyone to suffer the same

I been both and I'd rather be the cheater.

I'd rather be the cheater.

Ohh! that’s a tough one 😅 But honestly? I’d way rather be cheated on than cheat. Like yeah, it would suck,big time but at least I’d still have my integrity, you know? I couldn’t live with the guilt of hurting someone like that. It’s just not in me.

Cheated on. I maintain my reputation and I get to Carrie Underwood his/her car

Be cheated on. I can live with betrayal a lot better than guilt.

Why not both. The plural of spouse is spice. And if they are cheating and you are cheating, and you end up cheating together it is very spicy.

cheated on, why be in a relationship if you aren’t committed

Cheated on. Sure it’s horrible, but at least I’ll still be trustworthy. I don’t want to live with the guilt of cheating on someone

Cheated on. I’d rather keep my integrity than lose it over a moment’s weakness.

I've never cheated but I have been cheated on. I can look in the mirror and know I've never made someone feel the way I was made to feel. I'd much rather be me than her.

I'd rather have someone break my trust than for me to hurt someone like that.

If you cheat, you have that guilt from your wrongdoing. Maybe there are extenuating circumstances but the vast majority of the time you could just break up with the partner first. If you get cheated on, you have the betrayal and heartbreak of having somone you loved cheat on you. All things considered, they feel equally bad. So you might as well get sex out of it. Id be the cheater if I was forced to pick.

Cheated on. Been there like three times (same person!), and I know if I made someone feel like I did, I’d never move on.

Be cheated on. I'd rather take the pain than be the person who would do something so pathetic.

I would rather not be the cheater, because that would be on me

Cheated on for sure. I'd take being the victim with a good reputation over being known as a scumbag. Being cheated on sucks. Been there, done that - but it's a lot easier moving on with my integrity and reputation in tact, especially in my small town.

If I was caught cheating, I would try to turn her into a swinger. If she cheated on me, I would turn her into a hotwife.

Naturally, a poll had to be created. Which would you rather be? The cheater or the cheated:

Freakiest Employees

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Nurses? Phlebotomists? Seriously?

None of these people have ever been backstage after a rock concert?

Roadies, one vote.

SeanJo

Roadies is an interesting one. But according to the poll that I did last week, the correct answer to the question: What profession has the freakiest employees? is nurses.

Here's how the numbers broke down:

- Nurse 51.7%

- Teachers 24.1%

- Police 13.8%

- Others 10.3%

---------

Whew, what a week of romance. Take the poll and feel free to send your own stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer. We'll do it all again next week.

Whew, what a week of romance. Take the poll and feel free to send your own stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer. We'll do it all again next week.