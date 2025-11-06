True Romance: Couple Gives Hikers Show By Doing It Next To A Waterfall, Swingers Party & Romance In The DMs

Good luck keeping us down for too long. Look, the news regarding the reason behind model Haley Kalil and former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil's marriage coming to an end was a punch in the gut for romantics everywhere.

We're often told love will find a way. In their case, love couldn’t overcome his giant penis. As difficult as it was for me to type out that sentence, I'm not giving up on True Romance. Not because I'm seeking any sort of special recognition.

That's not who I am. I don’t need pats on the back or awards to validate what I put my time into. I'm not giving up on True Romance because it's the right thing to do. And one man's enormous dong isn’t going to change that.

It didn’t take long for my mission to prove to be a worthy one. I wiped away my tears after the Kalil marriage news, and what was waiting for me?

A Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun PDA session. As if she hadn’t already given society enough, here she was getting romance back on track.

Sweeney and Braun were perched up on a rock in New York City's Central Park restoring order to the world by making out in public. Let's not forget this moment.

Put it right up there with the dress heard 'round the world. We were down, we were worried about love, and then there she was restoring our hope in humanity through our misty gaze.

I'm going to say thank you by following her lead this week. I narrowed the stories down to a couple that picked up where she left off. A couple of tourists gave some hikers a show by getting carried away next to a waterfall and doing it right there.

Hikers were given a show by a couple of tourists doing it next to a waterfall

It's going to take all of us to keep what really matters front and center. As sad as the ending of the Kalil marriage was, there was still hope. Sydney Sweeney helped restore it and a couple of tourists in Thailand took it a step further.

Unfortunately, their efforts were not as well received as they should have been. The two, who call Israel home, were spotted by a waterfall enjoying each other's company by some hikers in the area.

Instead of making a mental note about romance being alive and well, one of the hikers decided to film what they had stumbled upon by the Wang Sai Thong Waterfall. If they didn’t want you doing it there, they probably should have come up with a different name.

That is a confusing message to say the least. The video ended up on social media and these two stripping naked and having sex next to the waterfall led to their arrest.

"Officers found the couple at their rented house in Koh Phangan district. They initially denied what happened, but they were then shown photographs and video clips of the indecent acts, including sexual intercourse, at Wang Sai Waterfall," reports The Sun.

"Both individuals admitted that they were the people in the clips, and they will be fined according to the law."

Instead of the heroes welcome for their dedication to romance that they deserved, they were hauled down to the immigration office and charged with "jointly committing a publicly shameful act, including undressing or exposing their bodies, or engaging in other obscene acts."

How about a tip of the cap and a round of applause for these two? They're not going to let romance wither and fade away in favor of robots and chatbots. Not a chance. They were out in nature reminding us all of what is really important.

Tickets to a swingers party for Christmas saved their relationship

It's November and if you're wondering what to get that special someone for Christmas this year, tickets to a swingers party just might be what your relationship needs.

It worked for these two, who were five years in when Jem bought Daz tickets to a swingers weekend for Christmas. At first the gift wasn’t well received.

"It was that reluctance you’d naturally have of 'we’ve got a great relationship. Do we want to risk that now?,'" Daz, 42, told Metro.

That was then. Now in year six, the couple enjoy meetups and events about once a month. According to Jem, 45, it saved their relationship.

The spark had dimmed with years of parenting and the monotony of everyday life. After some convincing on Jem's part, they went for it. Slowly but surely they went from dipping their toes in, to polyamory.

They do limit their swaps to times when they can both be there. They're not running wild or anything like that. But they warn that it's not for everyone.

They've seen a few couples who shouldn’t have gotten into it because their relationships weren't solid enough to make it work.

"Non-monogamy is never going to fix a failing relationship. Our partnership now is in a much better place than it would have been if we’d never explored it," says Daz.

"Our relationship wasn’t broken though – it just wasn’t very exciting, and we thrive off excitement."

Who knew tickets to swingers party was the great Christmas gift it turned out to be for these two? If anyone has received such a Christmas gift or even been to a swingers party, I want to hear about it sean.joseph@outkick.com

Romance is the gift that keeps on giving. That and the Jelly of the Month Club.

What’s the wildest DM you’ve ever received that you’ll never forget?

The DMs can be a wild place. There are folks throwing up wild full-court shots in attempt to get your attention. There are sometimes body parts that end up being sent your way.

But it turns out there is also a little romance in the DMs. Who knew?

Someone asked for the wildest DMs people have ever received and, while there is plenty of insanity, some find love and happiness in their own way.

Friend DM'd me to say good luck on a date I was going on, but also that she really fancied me and just wanted to say it once. We are now married.

I got a DM asking for dick pics. They even said it didn't have to be mine.

One girl sent me a boobies pic cause she said I seemed nice.

The guy who played the Gimp in Pulp Fiction spent a year drunk DMing me on Facebook that he wanted to sleep with me. I thought it was a mistake or joke at first and just chose to ignore him. I'm married, he knows I'm married. We were friends for years before this. However it went on so long and he moved relatively close to where I live that I finally asked him to stop. He unfriended me without a word and didn't apologize.

I got a drunk DM on Instagram from a lady that used to babysit me. Probably haven’t talked to her in over 15 years. I thought it was innocent enough. Until she kept going into more and more details. I stopped responding when she said "I always wanted to breastfeed you".

I had a psychotic ex that I hadn't spoken to in years DM me that she got a big bag of Laffy Taffy and I should come over and eat it with her and see what happens. I don't know what was worse, her trying to bribe me to sleep with her with Laffy Taffy, or the fact that I was thinking about it.

had a guy ask if he could buy my poop on Instagram. I mostly post barista stuff and nothing sexual there.

One time, a guy who I had never met made an entire song for me that he performed, while playing guitar for my birthday and sent me the video. It was amazing honestly

Someone i never met asked if I'd come get her pregnant

"Can you send me a picture of your feet?"

I posted gym pics and guys were so flirty with me, I never knew anyone can be interested in me. It felt good

A dominatrix that wanted me to be her new sub. It was probably just a scam but i had a good laugh.

If your not seeing anyone would you be interested in sleeping together once in awhile?

Not a DM, but a text from I received by mistake. The lady got a number wrong in the area code. It was a very attractive partially nude photo. I immediately texted her back because I didn’t want her to think her intended recipient was ignoring her because he surely would not. I told her I would delete the photo (which I did). She thanked me, laughed it off, and sent me another photo for being cool about the situation. She told me I could keep that one.

After posting on my socials about escaping my ex and the ensuing poverty, a man DM'd me offering me $3000 to be his sugar baby.

A woman blessed me with a nude. That never happened to me before. She was hot too.

-------------

That's all for the first Thursday in November. I hope everyone had a great Halloween weekend. Before you know it, we'll be talking Thanksgiving romance.

As always, feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, with your True Romance stories sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, do me a favor and go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.