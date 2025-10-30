Sydney Sweeney Shows Rotten Hollywood Libs What Real, Republican Boobs Look Like

What a run for Sydney Sweeney this week. Really, this year. But, for the sake of this blog, let's focus on what our girl has done this week alone.

She turned on all over Dodger Stadium by downing a hot dog during Game 4 of the World Series. Some are calling it the ‘Glizzy Heard Round The World.’ I'm not, but some are.

PS: I HATE the word ‘glizzy.’ So dumb. I'm actually disgusted that I just used it, but I'm too lazy to go back and change it.

Anyway, that was Wednesday. As if that wasn't enough to make the Libs explode because they allowed HITLER into Dodger Stadium, Sid the Kid followed it up by basically going to Thursday's Power of Women festival naked.

And by that, I mean she wore a top that was so unbelievably see-through, I truly don't understand the point of even buying it in the first place.

Let them BREATHE, Sydney!

Sydney Sweeney is the standard

Goodness gracious. What a run. What a look. What a heater. Nobody on the planet is more locked in right now than Sydney Sweeney. And it's been nearly 12 straight months of absolute nukes.

She started the year by turning on the country in a Hooters outfit on SNL. Then she wore blue jeans and was called a Nazi by the Libs. Then her voter ID showed she was a BIG R Republican as of two summers ago, which should surprise no one because she's sane and hot.

And now, just this week, she opened up Game 4 of the World Series for Fox, downed a hot dog in the bleachers, and freed the nips at some women's power event in insufferable LA.

In fact, Sid had such a dominant night last night, that Sharon Stone even came to her defense. And if anyone knows how to get the crowd going, it's Sharon Stone.

"It's okay to use what mama gave you. It's really fine," she told Variety. "It's hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It's really okay to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is. ... Because who are you not to be beautiful?"

Amen, Sharon!

The left stands no chance. None. Zero. They are cooked. We have Sydney Sweeney. We have hot girls. We have boobs.

They have AOC and that disgusting chick from Bravo who called Riley Gaines a "tw*t" earlier this week.

Choose your fighters, America.