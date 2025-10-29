Sydney Sweeney Pumps Up World Series Fans Before Game 4 & Red-Blooded Men Loved It, Starter Jackets & MEAT!

Plus: A Toledo lady got away with an alleged nutsack attack

I know you weren't watching woke ESPN this morning, but that's our local HS girls' soccer team at No. 1 on the Top 10 plays list

This was nice to see floating around social media this morning. The team is coached by a friend, Jorge Diaz, who has been a big supporter of my work over the years, so it was extra nice to wake up to the news that the team won and moves on to the regional final.

Oh yeah, and the team's bus broke down on the Ohio Turnpike on the way to this game. Helluva night for Jorge.

I was a little disappointed when nobody asked me why I was watching HSN last night

For those of you who've been reading my work for the last decade, you know that Mrs. Screencaps and I like to turn on the home shopping networks this time of year because it tends to be chaotic, they're selling ridiculous items, and typically I can spin some sort of content angle like David on QVC gobbling.

We'll analyze their analysis. It's like sports that both of us get a little enjoyment out of and it's live television.

Last night, I was rewarded with the Bundt pan incident where we nearly had a cast iron Bundt pan breaking a foot on HSN. That's the content I live for.

This is why I watch: $21 per pound mac & cheese is absurd & you can put it on ‘Easy Pay.’ That's content.

Is this payback from the football gods for making her husband get married during football season?

— Lee D., who pissed off readers last week by taking a shot at Paige Spiranac, is back and about to piss off married women with this one:

They just had to get married in football season. smh

Kinsey:

Look at that guy's face as he realizes his buddies are back home enjoying Tuesday night college football and the World Series. Meanwhile, he's riding out a hurricane in a closet with a bunch of disgusting Euros.

Random annoying things during a conversation & advice to young guys on what thread count you should have on your bed

— Rob in Florida jumped all over this one:

When you are having discussion/minor debate about something and the other person is pretending to listen, but you know they are just waiting to make their point.

Anyone telling me about their fantasy football team. They will also tell you that they have won their league the past 5 years in a row, no one will tell you how bad they are, that I might listen to.

Golf Guy telling me about the perfect approach shot he hit on 18 the other Sunday to win the scramble he was in. It is usually followed up by how he had to carry the whole foursome for the tournament, made every putt, rescued a kitten from a tree on 14 and made serious inroads with the 22 year old beer cart girl.

People who say "Irregardless", it’s not a real word. Yes, it is in the dictionary, however, it is not necessary. You don’t sound really smart saying it.

Advice I always give young single men, spend the extra money on good sheets ( 680 was my go to, 1000 seemed pretentious) and make sure they are clean. Always have a clean bathroom at your house. Women will judge you on the level and cleanliness of the sheets and if they can actually sit on the toilet. Also, make sure there are no random ear rings or trinkets left in the area, trust me, explaining the presence of an ear ring that is not hers will make for a long cold night.

All the stores in full Christmas mode.

People who use the word "pretentious" in random e-mails.

Kinsey:

I'm now two-for-two. Two great nights of sleep with the 680 thread count sheets & the massive faux fur comforter.

Did this guy really just take a swipe at SeanJo while saying he wasn't taking a swipe at SeanJo?

— Wyn in Colorado, who has been reading Screencaps for like 12-14 years, writes:

In my mind, the Screencaps streak lives on. No offense to SJ and Outkick but I don’t read SC’s on Sunday’s so what I consider to be the SCs consecutive streak lives on.



I know it was last week’s topic but as someone who traveled for work for 15 years, sitting at the bar enjoying a meal by yourself absolutely is heaven. I agree with the guy who mentioned listening to others tell their stories…some real interesting folks out there.



On sheets…you’ve got to look up Sheex. I’m a man so I don’t pay attention to thread count but what I can tell you is they are the coolest, most soft sheets out there. Perfect for the summer but you don’t freeze your arse off in the winter. 10/10 recommend.



PS: I bet know one complained about the tattoos on Paige Blake.

Kinsey:

I have no idea if Wyn is #sponsored by Sheex. I'm #notsponsored. I've never even heard of this brand, but they make some bold statements in their marketing like "Ridiculously soft." I looked up one queen set and it was $200. The 680 thread count Kirkland sheets were $80. Now I'm intrigued to see if there's a serious upgrade for $120. Many of you already know that I went to a Purple pillow and haven't looked back. After years of buying cheap pillows, I went Purple (#notsponsored) and it was life-changing for me. Are there any Sheex users out there who can back up Wyn? I have a hard time believing $200 sheets can be that big of a life-changing moment, but I'm willing to be influenced.

Are vape shops money-laundering operations?

— Michael in Pittsburgh has been wondering:

Been thinking about this for a while.....

What's with all the smoke/vape/bong shops? I have at least 8 in a 1 mile radius of my house. For contrast, in the same radius, I have (all #NotSponsored):

1 Starbucks and 0 Dunkin'

3 mattress stores

2 Dollar Stores

1 mall with high-end retailers like Gucci, Burberry, Coach, Nordstrom, etc.

1 Target, 0 Walmart, 1 Kohl's

2 local grocery stores + 2 Aldi

I tell you, I don't understand. Mrs in Pittsburgh thinks they're part of money laundering operations. Anyone in SCNation know how that works?

The state of work meetings in October 2025

Does it ever feel like Jamie Dimon is bitching a little too much about everything for a guy worth $2.9 BILLION?

Look, I get it that you're supposed to be engaged and creating ideas and being a productive member of the company and you're supposed to be on, on, on at all times during these meetings.

Sometimes a text, or a tweet crosses your timeline that needs attention that very second.

Cut us a break, Jamie.

Cooking up a Texan quail

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston is always cooking up a dove or quail:

I blasted abuncha quail last weekend and my wife fried some of them tonite. Holy moly they’re spectacular.

Rate this Texas chili recipe

I read through it. This old timer didn't mention any beans.

######################

That is it for this final Wednesday of October 2025. Yes, this month flew by. Yes, it's over Friday. Halloween. I know, the Christmas commercials already started and I'm sick of it.

But, we have to keep rolling. Let's get moving.

