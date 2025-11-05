Model Haley Kalil Reveals Her Marriage To Former NFL Player Ended Because He Was Too Well-Endowed

In May 2022, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil was busy giving Mexico all it could handle. She had just filed for divorce from former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil.

She was approaching her 30th birthday and was single for the first time since her early 20s. It appeared on the surface that she was gearing up for the summer of her life.

What nobody knew, outside of those close to her, was the tragic heartache she was dealing with. She wasn’t in Mexico to rebound, she was there to mend a broken heart.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Haley's marriage was coming to an end, but the split wasn’t a nasty breakup. There wasn’t any constant fighting. The two of them are still friends.

The end of their seven-year marriage essentially came down to the strain on their sex life because of the enormous size of her ex-husband's penis. The ultimate double-edged sword.

Haley Kalil Says the Split Wasn’t Ugly, It Was Just Unavoidable

Haley made the heartbreaking revelation during an appearance on a Twitch livestream with Marlon Garcia. She said the two tried everything to make it work before they ended up calling it quits.

"Deadass… for our whole marriage, deadass. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s–t… That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself," she said after typing something on her phone and letting Marlon read it.

"That was the biggest factor… Love him, but he’s my homie… No, because he’s like .01 percent of the population. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s–t."

Haley later added, after another typing exchange between her and Marlon on her phone, "He was just like two coke cans stacked on top of each other… maybe a third."

There are for sure worse reasons for a marriage to come to an end and, with that, worse stories that could be told after a divorce.

That doesn’t make this split any less heartbreaking. In the end, they had to go their separate ways for reasons beyond either of their control. Their relationship, plainly stated, wasn't meant to be.