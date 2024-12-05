Dog Abandoned During Hurricane Gets Great Life Update: DETAILS

The dog abandoned during Hurricane Milton in Florida has received a great life update.

Florida Highway Patrol officers rescued a dog tied to a fence and up to its chest in water after its owners left it during Hurricane Milton.

The body camera footage showed the dog was terrified, and almost certainly would have died. Fortunately, police jumped in and rescued the good boy - now named Trooper. A man was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Now, the dog is going to spend the rest of his days with a loving family.

Trooper adopted after being abandoned during hurricane.

The Leon County Humane Society announced earlier in the week that Trooper has officially found a home after being adopted.

The organization announced the following, in part, about Trooper's adoption:

"We have a surprise! Trooper has been adopted! From the moment he was introduced to his new Mom and Dad, you could see that it was a perfect match. In other meetings, Trooper would normally be visibly on edge and uncomfortable, but with Frank and Carla, Trooper seemed immediately at ease. He happily accepted the toy gift they offered, tore it to shreds, and then trotted over to the couple to lean in for pets and cuddles. He’d take breaks to run back to Amy and express his excitement over having them there, then he’d run back and get more pets, over and over."

If this news doesn't put a smile on your face, I don't know what will. Trooper captivated hearts around America after the rescue video went viral.

What kind of person leaves a dog to drown during a hurricane? Trooper wasn't even given the chance to make a run for it. He was tied to a fence, scared to death and left to meet a terrible fate.

Fortunately, a law enforcement officer rushed in and saved Trooper. Now, he's going to a family who will treat him like the great dog he is. After the horrors he went through, he deserves all the treats in the world. I think I speak for OutKick readers everywhere when I say we're happy this story has a happy ending. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.