Florida Police Rescue Dog A Scumbag Tied To A Pole During Hurricane Milton: VIDEO

Florida police jumped into action to rescue a dog facing imminent death in the worst way possible.

The state of Florida is bracing to get rocked by Hurricane Milton, and people are evacuated out of the path of the storm before the core of it makes landfall Wednesday night.

It's a very scary and serious situation. People need to make smart decisions to take care of themselves and their families.

Unfortunately for one terrified dog, its owner tied it to a pole and left it to die in the storm. The Florida Highway Patrol decided to tip the scales in favor of the good guys.

Florida police rescue dog tied to pole

The Florida Highway Patrol posted a video Wednesday morning of an officer spotting and rescuing an abandoned dog strapped to a pole.

The dog was already standing in water up to its stomach with the rain underway, and there's no doubt the heroic officer saved the dog's life.

You can watch the awesome moment the dog was rescued below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope like hell the police are able to identify the owner responsible for this act of indefensible evil and act accordingly.

There should be a prison cell open and waiting for the person responsible for this disgusting act of evil. Not only did the person condemn their dog to death, but they condemned it to death by drowning - a horrific way to die.

Listen to the dog's absolute terror when the police approach. Alone, abandoned and unable to try to make a run to high ground.

What kind of absolute piece of trash would ever do such a thing to an animal? There's no excuses. None, and the police should throw the book at the person responsible if they're caught.

Fortunately, the Florida Highway Patrol was able to get in there and rescue the dog. It's a reminder that there are good people out there who aren't going to turn a blind eye. It's a heartbreaking situation, but definitely had a positive outcome. Now, let's keep our fingers crossed the authorities in Florida deal with the person responsible in a fashion that will remind people that abusing animals isn't acceptable in a civilized society.