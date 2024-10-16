Arrest Made In Case Of Dog Tied To Post During Hurricane Milton: DETAILS

Florida authorities took a man into custody after he allegedly left a dog tied to a post during Hurricane Milton.

A shocking video showed Florida Highway Patrol officers rescuing a dog tied to a post on I-75 as the powerful hurricane started to bear down on the state.

The water was already up to the dog's chest by the time the officer rescued it. There's no doubt it would have died if the officer hadn't jumped into action.

The look of absolute terror and fear on the dog's face will shake anyone to their core. You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Florida police make arrest in case of dog tied to post during Hurricane Milton.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that State Troopers successfully took a man into custody Monday in connection with the dog being tied to a post.

"On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, a dog, now known as Trooper, was found abandoned in flood waters up to his chest on Interstate-75 in Tampa while many residents were evacuating before Hurricane Milton. Based upon a subsequent criminal investigation, State Troopers secured and executed a felony arrest warrant yesterday on Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, Florida, for aggravated animal cruelty. Our agency is grateful for the unprecedented support of State Attorney Suzy Lopez and her prosecutors, particularly during a state of emergency. The criminal investigation is active and ongoing and additional information is unavailable at this time," the department announced.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also announced Tuesday that people who engage in such conduct will be held accountable and it's "totally unacceptable."

That's a stance I don't think you'll find anyone disagreeing with.

Hopefully, justice is served and Trooper finds a great new home. As OutKick readers know, I love dogs, and seeing the video of that poor dog tied to a post and terrified was nothing short of enraging. What kind of person would ever do that to a dog? It's essentially a death sentence in a hurricane. Fortunately, a state trooper was there to save its life, and there's now a criminal case underway. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.