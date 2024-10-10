Great Update Announced In Case Of Dog Left To Die During Hurricane

The dog rescued by police in Florida is in good health.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer found a dog tied to a pole and left to drown to death during Hurricane Milton, and the situation is nothing short of infuriating.

Anyone who watches the video is going to not only be livid, but also heartbroken. What kind of evil scumbag ties a dog to a pole to drown to death during a hurricane?

Florida authorities announce update in case of rescued dog.

The good news is that despite the dog being left to die, it's going to be okay after being rescued. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday afternoon that the dog was taken to a vet and "was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health."

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's definitely great news.

This is the exact update people want to hear. Abusing a dog is unacceptable behavior, and people have every right to be livid with the video of it being rescued.

The terror in the dog's eyes is beyond words. It was almost like the dog knew it was going to die and was begging for anyone to step in and help.

Fortunately, a police officer did just that and saved its life.

Now, it's receiving proper care and can hopefully find a good home. As for the person responsible for leaving it tied up, let's hope the authorities find them and deal with them accordingly.