Trish Stratus Needs To Update Her Low-Cut Top To 'Generational Crush' Because She's Fathers & Sons First Crush

Trish Stratus discovered she’s the first crush on fathers and their sons.

Trish Stratus needs to update her low-cut "your first crush" top after learning that she's not only the first crush of wrestling fans that have grown old with her over the years.

The now 50-year-old, who is still crossing modeling goals off her bucket list, is also the first crush of those fans' sons.

Since Trish broke out the low-cut top over the summer, all the autograph requests she now receives are for her to sign "your first crush" along with it. That's when she learned she was helping fathers and sons bond.

During an appearance on the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast, she discussed not just being a first crush, but actually being a "generational crush."

"I don't mind being people's first crush. I don't mind. Current crush, whatever…" she said. "The cool thing is I'm like the dad… and now, like the kid, I'm like their crush. It's like I'm generational crush material."

Trish Stratus Has Officially Become a Generational Crush

Go ahead and make the update and break out the "generational crush" low-cut top. Not many can say they've been able to bring fathers and sons together like Trish Stratus apparently has.

What father doesn't enjoy passing down the things they love to their sons? To be given a helping hand with that is a gift that is invaluable. Who knows maybe 2026 is the year she helps deepen those bonds.

She made the podcast appearance during her first-ever visit to the WWE’s new corporate headquarters. The WWE reportedly had discussions about a "25 Years of Trish Stratus" celebration last year.

That potential tribute run never materialized. But a comeback in 2026 isn’t off the table and this appearance at the headquarters could be a hint of things to come.

The generational crush could be bringing her talents back to a WWE ring soon. Setting something for Father's Day wouldn’t be a bad idea.