WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Rocked Low-Cut 'Your First Crush' Top Ahead Of Women's Championship

Trish Stratus is attempting to add another WWE Women's Championship to her Hall of Fame resume.

It's a big weekend for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The 49-year-old has an opportunity to become the WWE Women's Champion for the eighth time.

More than 25 years after making her debut in the WWE, she's getting another shot at the title on Sunday night at WWE Evolution against the current champ Tiffany Stratton.

There's more riding on her first WWE Women's Championship in 18 years when she steps into the ring at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia than a chance to add to her in-ring accomplishments.

The three-time WWE "Babe of the Year" knows it's also an opportunity to showcase that she still has it. That's why she set the tone on Friday's SmackDown with a reminder of her contributions outside the ring.

Stratus did that in a low-cut top that reminded fans that she was, for many of them out there, "your first crush."

Trish Stratus is adding to her WWE Hall of Fame legacy whether she wins or loses

Stratus returned to the WWE earlier this year after a brief stint back in 2023. Why does she still feel the need to get back in the ring? The short answer is, because she can.

She told The Takedown, "It’s about continuing to defy expectations. At this stage in my life and career, people love to ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ And my answer is simple: because I can. Passion doesn’t have an expiration date."

Passion doesn’t have an expiration date and neither does your first crush. That's forever, especially when your crush has kept it together like Trish Stratus has. She knows she still has it. That's why she strolled into SmackDown with her low-cut top on.

Is she going to win? It doesn’t even matter. The fact that she's stepping into the ring and still has her fastball as she does it is enough of a win for her.

"Win, lose, or draw, I want to walk away from this match [at Evolution] with the fans knowing that I gave everything I have - physically, emotionally, spiritually," she told The Takedown.

"And if I can inspire even one person to chase their dream a little harder or silence that voice telling them they’re ‘too old’ or ‘past their prime,’ then I’ve already won. It’s not over until you say it’s over."

You can’t argue with that. Trish Stratus doesn’t need to win another championship in order to add to her legacy.