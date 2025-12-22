WWE Legend Trish Stratus Adds To Her Legacy By Crossing An Item Off Her Bucket List On A Magazine Cover At 50

What a year it's been for Trish Stratus. Over the summer, the WWE Hall of Famer and three-time WWE "Babe of the Year" stepped into the ring for a shot at Tiffany Stratton and the Women's Championship.

In the end, she came up short on her quest to become an 8-time champion. But all was not lost in her defeat at the hands of Stratton. Being the professional that she is, she knew there was more she could do for her legacy than win a belt.

It was an opportunity to remind everyone of every aspect of her wrestling legacy. Her in the ring contributions as well as those outside of the ring. That's exactly what Trish Stratus did that weekend in July.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She showed to SmackDown the Friday before WWE Evolution in a low-cut top with a couple of messages to deliver. The first was written across her chest. It read, "Your First Crush," which for many wrestling fans she was.

The second message she delivered that weekend was that she still has it. She can still get into the ring, and she can still work a crowd into a frenzy like the WWE legend that she is.

Trish Stratus: Turning 50 and Checking Off Bucket List Goals

A huge weekend like that, more than 25 years after she first stepped into the ring, would have been plenty of action for most legends. But Trish Stratus was not finished. She had more work to do.

She had covers of magazines to land, her 50th birthday, which was on December 18, to celebrate and a bucket list item to cross off of her list.

The cover of Bodyscape magazine last month was nice, but she had her eye on another cover to add to her legacy. She wanted FHM and she got it. She checked it off the bucket list this weekend.

Stratus has been in FHM before, (how could she have not been?) but never on the cover. Not until landing the January 2026 cover of FHM Australia.

"I've shot for FHM but never managed to snag the cover," she said on her website. "To land this just days after my 50th birthday and to kick off 2026 is really cool!"

She also offered up an exclusive sneak peek at her photo shoot for the magazine. What a time to be alive. Birthday wishes and congratulations are in order for the WWE legend.