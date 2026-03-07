A Totally Sober Kamala Harris Played The Hits At Jesse Jackson's Funeral

The death of Jesse Jackson, while sad, did give us some incredible moments this week. One door closes, and another opens, as they say.

For instance, Kamala Harris was given the stage – and the microphone – during his funeral on Friday. That's ALWAYS tricky business, as you know. Joe Biden spoke. Obama spewed nonsense. It was all amazing.

But I want to focus on Kamala, because, as always, she nailed it. And by that, I mean she played the HITS during her time. Absolute veteran move, too.

She doesn't get in front of an audience often anymore (thank God), so when she does, she HAS to give the people what they want.

And what they want – well, at least what I want – is Kamala saying BS like "unburdened by what has been," and digging up her fake accent when in certain crowds. You can go ahead and connect those dots.

Anyway, I wanted it, and buddy, I GOT it yesterday!

I missed this

YES! That's what I'm talking about, Kamala! God, I miss this. We're all so serious right now.

War in the Middle East. Gas prices. The jobs report yesterday. It's all so blah. We need to get back to the basics in this country to boost morale, and I think Kamala Harris making an ass out of herself is the thing that could wake us all up.

I still, for the life of me, can't decode what the whole "unburdened by what has been" thing means. I've stared at that line for two years now, and I have no earthly idea what it means. None. I'd imagine Jesse Jackson had no clue, either.

But the fake black accent she breaks out when she's surrounded by an audience that's mainly black is always – ALWAYS – the winner for me.

Remember her campaigns two years ago? They were legendary. One night she'd be in Detroit and you could barely understand her. The next she'd be in some rural town in Michigan sounding like a Harvard grad. It was amazing.

God, I miss those days. So much simpler. So much more fun.

Thanks for the throwback, Kamala. We needed it today.