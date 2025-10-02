Tony Romo's New Look Leaves America Dumbfounded

What's going on with Tony Romo? Should we be concerned?

Tony Romo has fans riled up again – and this time, he didn't even have to open his mouth and give Josh Allen the wink!

Instead, he just had to … show up …. to last Sunday's game between the Ravens and Chiefs. That's it. Once Tony got there, and the cameras panned over to him and Jim in the booth, the deed was done. The world was now privy to one of the wildest mid-season changes of all-time.

I don't know what look Tony Romo's going for here. I don't know what's going on. Botox? Weight gain? Is he OK? Fall asleep in a tanning bed?

A lot of questions … very few answers … and a ton of concern:

Tony Romo needs to answer some questions here

A lot going on there. It's subtle at first, but when you see what Romo usually looks like, and what he looked like Sunday, it's a bit more jarring.

So, what do we think? I'm going to chalk it up to a bad day for the makeup lady (or man!) and hope that's all it was. I don't love Romo, but I don't want this to be some sort of botched Botox job or something like that. I don't want it to be something more serious, mainly because then I'd feel like a prick for blogging about it.

So, I'm just rooting for a bad makeup day and assuming that's what it was until told otherwise.

As for everything else Romo does/says …. Yeah, he's obviously terrible. I didn't watch any of the Ravens-Chiefs game he was at, but I can't even fathom how awful it must've been.

Any time Tony's on the call for a Mahomes/Allen start, it's one of the most miserable experiences one can have. Same with Collinsworth.

So, yeah – glad I missed that one on Sunday. Not glad, however, that Tony looks like a fat Tim Allen.

Sad.