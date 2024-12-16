Tony Romo Was A Drooling Mess On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes Undresses For A Pregnancy Shoot & Woke Yellowstone?

This is it – the final full week before Christmas. You wanna know how many gifts I have for the First Lady?

Zero. Zilch. Nada. None. Zippo. I have as many gifts for her as Kamala flipped counties in last month's election.

Zero! What a loser! Both myself AND Kamala.

Look, I do some of my best work when my back is against the wall. This is when I thrive. So, I ain't panicking just yet. I've still got five days before we head to her folks' house for all of Christmas week, which means I have a few days left to get Amazon packages delivered.

By my count, Wednesday is the drop-dead day. Anything ordered after that, and it's a gamble. Of course, I could always just be a true patriot and go downtown tomorrow and shop at actual stores and help the local economy stay above water.

We'll see. Haven't decided yet. I still have time!

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we bleed from the ears thanks to Tony Romo and go from there.

What else? I've got the wokes on the internet attacking Brittany Mahomes over her pregnancy pictures, Chris Rock stirring the pot on SNL, and the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content.

Whew. What a way to start the week!

Grab a Daytona 500-themed Busch Light and settle in for a second-to-final-Monday-before-Christmas 'Cap!

Tony Romo had a big Sunday

My God. Look at those beauties. Insane. Only 62 days till the Daytona 500. Did you know? Now that the Dolphins are officially eliminated from postseason contention, I'm all in on these bad boys. Frankly, I need a good cleanser after yesterday.

I hate McDaniel. He's such a pansy. Seriously, send that guy to the moon. Soft as baby shit. Hey, Tua – don't suck for me ONE TIME in a big game. Lord. What a miserable existence it is to be a Dolphins fan.

To make matters worse, I went right from the Dolphins getting their doors blown off in Houston, to listening to Tony Romo call a Josh Allen game.

And buddy, I could tell within minutes of the opening kick that we were gonna be in for a long day:

Honestly, at this point, I just can't stand Romo's obsession with Allen and Patty Mahomes. I get it, because they're the best in the world right now, but there's just something about listening to Romo constantly fawn over them that bugs the hell out of me.

Now, I know what you're thinking – ‘You’re a biased Dolphins fan! Nobody else thinks that!'

Normally, I'd agree. That being said, Twitter was a war zone during the Bills game yesterday, and it wasn't because Tony was doing a great job …

What a weekend of the #content!

Joe! I knew it was bad when I saw Joe chime in. That bugs the hell out of me, too. When Romo just calls them by their first name, like they're best buds?

God, it's the worst. And guess what? CBS just inexplicably flexed Pats-Bills into the 4:25 slot next weekend. To be fair, the national game was supposed to be Dolphins-49ers, but both teams are ass. But still, are we really about to get ANOTHER Romo-Allen game?

Against the PATRIOTS no less? Jesus. What a time to be alive.

Anyway, let's get to some of the best #content from the weekend that was. First up? How about the wokes over at Red Zone going all commercial on us?

Chris Rock & Brittany Mahomes had big weekends, too

Couple things …

1. Did Yellowstone go woke? I know Hookstead writes about it 47 times a day, but I stopped watching after Costner left. Frankly, it started to go downhill before that, but I really lost interest after. 1883 and 1923 are better, by the way. By a lot.

2. Dexter: Original Sin. Watched it last night with the First Lady. Shockingly good. I was skeptical, but if you liked the original series, you'll like this one.

3. That tweet from OutKick's Hayley Caronia has over 120 bookmarks. You guys are animals.

4. Red Zone had commercials yesterday? That's disgusting. Pathetic.

OK, rapid-fire time because I have an appointment to get a kid to. First up? Anyone sit through SNL on Saturday?

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Goodness gracious. Look, I love dark humor. Nothing offends me. Literally, it's impossible. Never happened before, will never happen. I promise. It's just not in my DNA.

That being said, I just find it so weird that we've spent two weeks basically celebrating a real person's death. Like, I know all insurance is a scam. I get it. Believe me, I get it.

But this was a real person with real kids. Where do we stand on it? Admittedly, I don't know enough about it all to really give you my educated opinion, other than … it's just odd to me. That's all.

Next? You know who else is getting crushed in the comments section right now? Brittany Mahomes, because she let it rip for the world to see on these … maternity pictures.

I've got two kids, and the First Lady certainly never posed like this:

Let's check in with the peanut gallery on woke Instagram!

Absolutely nauseating.

Sad and outrageous, poor mahomey.

Not appropriate.

Don't think so. Too revealing.

And yet another one. We get it. You’re pregnant. You’re not a model. So stop.

I could go on and on, but I won't. You get the picture. It's a wasteland.

Hey, losers. If Brittany Mahomes wants to get half-naked for some pregnancy pictures, more power to her. These are the same people who went on the internet over the weekend and acted like Sydney Sweeney was too fat to be hot because TMZ got their hands on some pictures taken at a bad angle.

We're #TeamBrittany here at Nightcaps. She's with Trump, and she's hot. Enough for me. And enough for you.

OK, that's it. Rant over. Class over. Week … just getting started!

Let's go have a big one.

