Nicolas Maduro Raid Has Hilarious Impact On Famous Comedian's Vacation: WATCH

Nicolás Maduro was captured by Delta Force in the early morning hours of January 3.

The raid to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro had an unexpected impact on Tom Segura's vacation.

The scumbag deposed dictator was captured in the greatest Special Operations raid I've ever seen over the weekend.

Delta Force commandos flew into a heavily guarded and fortified complex on a military base, shellacked his security detail, dragged Maduro out and returned to America without losing a guy.

It's badass on every level, and I think it's safe to say many people are enjoying the massive win for America. Tom Segura just has one minor issue.

He can't get home to the USA.

Tom Segura says he's stuck on vacation after Maduro raid.

Segura, one of the most famous comedians in America, posted a video Wednesday announcing that his Caribbean vacation appears to be extended indefinitely.

Why?

The airspace in the region keeps opening and closing in the aftermath of the raid, and he can't get a flight back to America.

You can watch Segura explain his unexpected situation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be fair, there are much worse places a person could be stuck than in the warm weather and climate of the Caribbean. If you're going to be unable to get home, you might as well enjoy the beach and a margarita.

At the same time, this is simply a funny situation. Bad travel stories are always entertaining. I've had plenty of my own over the years.

Getting stuck because *CHECKS NOTES* Delta Force smoked Maduro's entire security detail and rolled Maduro is an all-time story.

Imagine waking up packed and ready to go to the airport, turning on the TV, seeing America just iced Venezuela and all the planes are grounded. You'd just have to smile and take one for the team.

Props to Segura for making the most of the situation. I certainly would be celebrating no matter where I was. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.