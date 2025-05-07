Terrifying Preview Released For Upcoming Horror Movie With Two Major Stars: WATCH

The upcoming horror movie "Together" looks intriguing.

Basic info:

  • Plot: After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.
  • Cast: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman
  • Director: Michael Shanks
  • Release date: July 30, 2025
  • Rating: R for violent/disturbing content, sexual content, graphic nudity, language and brief drug content.

Dave Franco stars in the upcoming movie "Together." (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Trailer released for new horror movie "Together."

The horror genre is having a very nice run right now. It's pretty entertaining to see, and I'm very excited for "Weapons" and "Fear Street: Prom Queen."

It now looks like we can add another interesting film to the list, judging from the trailer for "Together" with Franco and Brie.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

This movie looks like it's going to be absolutely wild, and seeing as how it has two major names - who are married in real life.

It also stars Damon Herriman. You might remember Herriman as Dewey Crowe in the legendary FX series "Justified."

He was an all-time great character.

Now, they're all teaming up for a new horror movie that looks like it's going to be insanely dark. Plus, I did thoroughly enjoy the music in the trailer.

Lots to be optimistic about with "Together."

Dave Franco is the star of the upcoming movie "Together." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You can catch "Together" starting July 30, 2025. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

