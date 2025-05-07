Terrifying Preview Released For Upcoming Horror Movie With Two Major Stars: WATCH
The upcoming horror movie "Together" looks intriguing.
Basic info:
- Plot: After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.
- Cast: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman
- Director: Michael Shanks
- Release date: July 30, 2025
- Rating: R for violent/disturbing content, sexual content, graphic nudity, language and brief drug content.
The horror genre is having a very nice run right now. It's pretty entertaining to see, and I'm very excited for "Weapons" and "Fear Street: Prom Queen."
It now looks like we can add another interesting film to the list, judging from the trailer for "Together" with Franco and Brie.
Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
This movie looks like it's going to be absolutely wild, and seeing as how it has two major names - who are married in real life.
It also stars Damon Herriman. You might remember Herriman as Dewey Crowe in the legendary FX series "Justified."
He was an all-time great character.
Now, they're all teaming up for a new horror movie that looks like it's going to be insanely dark. Plus, I did thoroughly enjoy the music in the trailer.
Lots to be optimistic about with "Together."
You can catch "Together" starting July 30, 2025.