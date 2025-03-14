Tim Walz Resurfaces With Comically Stupid Idea That Will Be A Disaster

Tim Walz is back, and he's resurfaced with a terrible idea.

The Minnesota Governor was the VP on Kamala Harris' failed Presidential ticket in the 2024 election. Not only did the Harris/Walz ticket lose to Donald Trump, Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the real estate mogul won the popular vote.

It was a blowout of hilarious proportions.

Tim Walz resurfaces with terrible idea.

Seeing how Walz got blown out and was a punchline during the election, you might think that he'd ride off into the sunset and stay out of the public eye.

Well, you'd be wrong.

Walz hopped on X this week to announce that he's "hitting the road, traveling to red states across the country to lend a megaphone to the people."

Just what America needs! Thanks, Tim!

People were quick to weigh in and crush Walz's dumb idea.

Democrats trotting out a failed VP candidate who tried to be a regular man, but lied about his experience in war (he was never near a war zone) and struggled with a shotgun is a bold strategy.

You'd think Democrats would go with someone young and energetic to try to spin up the base. You'd think if you're a smart person.

Of course, there's nothing to suggest the people leading the Democrats are genius. In fact, all signs point to the obvious, and this half-cocked plan from Walz is almost certainly going to turn into a disaster.

Who is asking for his advice? Seriously, who are they?

Best of luck, Tim. You're going to need it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.