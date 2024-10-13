Tim Walz Roasted Over Disastrous Shotgun Video: WATCH

Tim Walz continues to suffer very public gaffes and cringe moments.

The Democrat nominee for Vice President and sitting Minnesota Governor went pheasant hunting Saturday in what was a very clear attempt to appeal to midwestern voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz have been attempting to convince people they're just normal folks. Kamala talked about her Glock and shooting home invaders, and Walz has leaned into apparently being an outdoorsman.

Well, people are questioning that after a video of him messing around with a shotgun.

Tim Walz destroyed over shotgun video

When it comes to loading weapons, it's harder to find firearms simpler to load and unload than shotguns. It's about as basic as it gets.

Walz claims to be a rabid outdoorsman and gun owner. Should be pretty simple for him to throw in some shells or take them out without much effort. Apparently, that's not the case.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the Minnesota governor struggling in comical fashion.

Seriously, what the hell is he doing in that video? How can he be struggling that much with a gun that he claims is his own?

People were quick to notice the video, and the reactions were great. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

That video is brutal, and there's no other way to sum it up. You can't claim to be a gun owner who is a huge hunter and then be caught on video fumbling around with a shotgun and expect to be taken seriously.

I said the MSNBC video of Walz arriving at the hunt was cringe. It was, but this is significantly worse. An adult man can't pitch himself as a gun guy to appeal to moderates……and then be caught on video struggling to load one of the most basic weapons on the planet.

Tim Walz proves to be a content machine, but that's not a good thing for Kamala Harris' campaign. Not even a little bit.

It should be fun to see what the Minnesota Governor does next. I'm sure it won't disappoint. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.