Tim Walz Savagely Roasted For Hunting Shtick: VIDEO

Tim Walz is getting torn to pieces for an early morning pheasant hunt.

The Minnesota Governor and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to try to ramp up their interviews and appearances as Donald Trump starts to pull ahead in the polls.

In an attempt to appeal to moderate and right leaning voters, Kamala declared she owns a Glock that she uses at the range (that went over like spoiled milk) and Walz is now also getting in on the action with a pheasant hunt.

Tim Walz roasted over pheasant hunting trip.

The Minnesota Governor and Democrat VP nominee attended a pheasant hunt early Saturday morning, and it looked just like every pheasant hunt I've ever been on.

No guns, Secret Service armored vehicles, media cameras, a perfectly framed moment with a dog that ran away and a bunch of people standing around doing nothing. Classic pheasant hunting environment!

Seriously, they're hunting but not a single person has a shotgun slung over their shoulder? That's going to make it pretty tough to shoot anything.

I wasn't the only one perplexed by the shtick. Reactions flooded in on social media. Check out some responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Is anyone buying the idea that Tim Walz, who says he's an outdoorsman, had a casual pheasant hunt for the hell of it?

Of course not. This is campaigning and pandering, but it's not even good. If you're going to pander, at least make it authentic. Get six dogs in the video, wear a hunting vest with shells in it and make sure the camera crews get some footage of you slinging birdshot into the air.

That brings me to a serious question. Is there any chance Secret Service, given the elevated threat climate, is going to let anyone have a gun near Tim Walz, Trump, Harris or JD Vance?

I find that hard to believe, but I'm open to being wrong. If someone has video of people letting it fly around Walz please send it to me.

Election Day will be here before we know it, but until then, we can enjoy a lot more viral moments. Let me know your thoughts on the race at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.