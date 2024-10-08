Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Roasted After Claiming She Owns A Handgun

Kamala Harris is getting dragged online after claiming she owns a handgun.

The Vice President and Democrat nominee for President has been trying to appeal to moderates by talking about being a gun owner.

People had a lot of questions as soon as the claim first went viral. After all, Harris is an extremely pro-gun control politician.

Now, she's talking about packing heat and shooting people who break into her house. It's an interesting pivot!

Kamala Harris says she has a Glock

Harris claimed during a "60 Minutes" interview that she owns a Glock that she's used at a range before. Looks like we have a regular John Wick on our hands.

Notably, she wasn't asked any follow-up questions. What caliber? How many rounds does the magazine hold? How many spare mags do you have? What ammo do you carry? After all, the VP is against magazines that exceed a certain size and previously supported banning handguns.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, social media did its thing and had a field day with Harris' attempt to convince people she's rocking a Glock and uses it at the range.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Look, maybe Harris actually owns a Glock. Maybe she doesn't. Either way, people don't believe her, and they 100% don't believe the idea she's letting it fly at the range.

Certainly there are photos or videos of such an event, right? Even Barack Obama, another anti-gun politician, had a photo of him using a shotgun.

That's why I issued the following challenge to Kamala Harris below. There are several ranges right outside of Washington, D.C., and I'm fairly rusty these days compared to how I shot back when I used to do it daily.

Imagine how much great PR it would be for her campaign if she cooked me at a shooting range with her Glock. It might be enough to boost her poll numbers!

Of course, I doubt she'll accept, and I doubt Kamala Harris has any idea what she's doing at a gun range. Clearly, I'm not alone in that thought. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.