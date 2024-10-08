Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Roasted After Claiming She Owns A Handgun

Published|Updated

Kamala Harris is getting dragged online after claiming she owns a handgun.

The Vice President and Democrat nominee for President has been trying to appeal to moderates by talking about being a gun owner.

People had a lot of questions as soon as the claim first went viral. After all, Harris is an extremely pro-gun control politician.

Now, she's talking about packing heat and shooting people who break into her house. It's an interesting pivot!

Kamala Harris says she has a Glock

Harris claimed during a "60 Minutes" interview that she owns a Glock that she's used at a range before. Looks like we have a regular John Wick on our hands.

Notably, she wasn't asked any follow-up questions. What caliber? How many rounds does the magazine hold? How many spare mags do you have? What ammo do you carry? After all, the VP is against magazines that exceed a certain size and previously supported banning handguns.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, social media did its thing and had a field day with Harris' attempt to convince people she's rocking a Glock and uses it at the range.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Look, maybe Harris actually owns a Glock. Maybe she doesn't. Either way, people don't believe her, and they 100% don't believe the idea she's letting it fly at the range.

Certainly there are photos or videos of such an event, right? Even Barack Obama, another anti-gun politician, had a photo of him using a shotgun.

That's why I issued the following challenge to Kamala Harris below. There are several ranges right outside of Washington, D.C., and I'm fairly rusty these days compared to how I shot back when I used to do it daily.

Imagine how much great PR it would be for her campaign if she cooked me at a shooting range with her Glock. It might be enough to boost her poll numbers!

Of course, I doubt she'll accept, and I doubt Kamala Harris has any idea what she's doing at a gun range. Clearly, I'm not alone in that thought. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.