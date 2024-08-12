Spec. Ops. Combat Vet Slams Tim Walz Over Stolen Valor Claims

Former Army Ranger Mike Edwards isn't impressed with Tim Walz's claims about his military career.

The VP on the Democrat ticket for POTUS is facing intense scrutiny over allegations he lied about deploying to Afghanistan. Walz is on video claiming he carried weapons into war, seemingly implied he had PTSD from deploying to Operation Enduring Freedom (the war in Afghanistan) and stated a surge in the war in Afghanistan wasn't a hypothetical for him because he "done that."

In reality, Walz spent a little time in Italy post-9/11, but never went anywhere near a combat zone or theater of war. What do actual veterans think? Edwards, who served in the special mission unit RRC, joined me on American Joyride (full interview coming soon), and I had to get his opinion on the issue.

After all, there are few people on the planet who know more about combat than Mike. He's killed many men, earned the Silver Star for a bloody and deadly mission in Iraq and served at the very tip of the spear during the GWOT. What does he think of Walz playing fast and loose with the truth? He's not impressed at all.

You can listen to Mike explain his thoughts in the video below

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's thoughts on Tim Walz as I did. It's definitely interesting to hear the thoughts of a man who has actually experienced brutal and deadly combat.

