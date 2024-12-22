Tim Walz Mocked In Savage Fashion For Tweet Featuring Three Words

Remember Tim Walz?

He was sold to the American public by the media as the next great savior after Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as his running partner on the Democrat ticket.

The Minnesota Governor quickly turned into a liability of comical proportions. He lied about going to war, appeared to struggle to load/unload a shotgun after bragging about being a big hunter, got basic football terminology wrong and got destroyed in the debate against Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Well, he's back and as glorious as ever.

Tim Walz dragged for tweet about caramel popcorn.

Instead of retreating to Minnesota and taking a break from the public eye, Walz decided to let the world know he's a popcorn fan.

He fired off a tweet over the weekend of himself making some "Homemade caramel popcorn." Most of us call it caramel corn, but let's not let what's normal stop Walz from putting on another social media clinic.

Naturally, it took no time at all for the internet to do it's thing and dive in on Walz. Check out the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This is cinema. It's art. Tim Walz for literally no reason at all decided to share a photo of himself making "homemade caramel popcorn," and proceeded to get destroyed.

It reminds me of when he said, "AOC can run a mean pick six." Yes, the classic defensive call of a pick six. Why is everything this man does so cringe.

First off, it's caramel corn. It's not caramel popcorn. This is day one stuff. Second, why does he look like he's being held hostage? Is it impossible for Walz to just share normal photos?

The good news is that it's at least very entertaining. There's no doubt about that. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.