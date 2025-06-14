Nasty Tim Walz Compares Trump To Brutal Dictator With Delusional Comment: WATCH

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continues to prove he's a complete clown.

The failed Vice Presidential candidate got stomped out in the 2024 election when President Donald Trump cruised to victory over Kamala Harris.

Harris has mostly disappeared into private life ever since. Not Walz. He's desperate to be President and is positioning himself to be the Democrat nominee in 2028.

His strategy? Say as many stupid things as possible.

*RELATED: Woke Losers Seethe With Rage Over Trump's Military Parade: REACTIONS*

Tim Walz compares Trump's military parade to North Korea.

President Donald Trump and the military are hosting a massive military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday. A ton of equipment and gear has been brought into the city, and different eras of soldiers will be honored.

It should be a fun time for anyone who decides to attend. Walz won't be because he thinks it's straight out of North Korea.

"I think I'm going to go be with a few thousand folks who kind of have the tradition that there is a separation there, that we don't need this. This is not Pyongyang on a Saturday," Walz said during a "What’s Next: Conversations on the Path Forward" event Friday, according to Fox News.

Walz further added he has "never so hoped for rain" in his life. Very mature. Very rational.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, Walz didn't even correctly pronounce the capital of North Korea. It's Pyongyang. Not "Pyongyong" as he said it.

The man wants to be President, and doesn't even know the capital of one of America's biggest enemies. He's clearly not ready for the big stage.

Secondly, there is no comparison between our great military having a parade to celebrate the Army and North Korea.

Kim Jong Un's dictatorship has parades to try to convince the world and his people it's strong. In reality, it's an incredibly weak military. A war between North Korea and the United States would be over before the North Korean dictatorship knew what hit them.

The United States military is the strongest military the world has ever seen, and it's not close. There is no military in the world capable of doing what we can do. The gap is comical.

We're having a parade to celebrate the accomplishments of our military over the years. We don't need to prove our strength to anyone. The whole world knows it.

Walz should focus on Minnesota and stop trying to become President if he knows what's good for him. If not, the Minnesota Governor will only continue to embarrass himself. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.