Woke Losers Seethe With Rage Over Trump's Military Parade: REACTIONS

The parade is June 14th, and will celebrate the Army's birthday.

Woke losers are comically livid over the upcoming military parade.

President Donald Trump and the United States military are throwing a massive parade on Saturday for one simple reason:

To celebrate the Army's 250th birthday and to celebrate all the heroes who fought for this country.

You'd think celebrating America and our heroes wouldn't be controversial. Unfortunately, we live in very stupid times.

Woke losers seethe with rage over military parade in Washington, D.C.

I found myself on the Washington D.C. subreddit due to curiosity about how people were reacting. I expected some lame reactions.

I wasn't disappointed.

People are *ENRAGED* by the fact the parade is happening. Below are some of the reactions floating around the D.C. subreddit:

I just don't agree with the Fascist lifestyle, I don't think it's what God intended and I hate it being showed off in front of children. I'll probably be heading out of the city for the day.

I don't mind if they're fascist in their own homes, but when they keep shoving it down our throats, it's no wonder people think they've taken it too far. My family will be off camping and away from their flamboyance and theatrics.

Look, I don't care who's boots people want to lick in the privacy of their own home, but in public that sort of depravity has no place.

They're just too flamboyant about it, with their little hats and things. In my day, you'd never let your parents know you were into that, let alone your grandparents. Shameful. I'll probably be out enjoying nature somewhere, before they contaminate it all

Finding a protest or two to join!

I'd be going to a protest if I wasn't working all afternoon into the evening

Why can’t they just do facism the old way, behind closed doors in the privacy of their own home? If that’s who they want to be I just don’t want my kids to see it or have to see it at work. I’m not attacking THEM, I just don’t want to be exposed to their life choice. Hate the fascisin, not the fascisinner is what I’m sayin.

Teeny peeny energy.

What a depressing weekend this is going to be

would love to see these [tanks] tagged with "f*ck trump"

Disgusting. What a disgrace.

Sad and disturbing.

Nothing about this is ok. Not a damn thing.

Those won’t ever be leaving. This is the beginning of the military take over of dc and other cities.

I’m disgusted. I can’t believe we are going to have a military parade in American on our President’s birthday. At what point are we not living in a democracy anymore?

I hope there are horrific thunderstorms to ruin Kim Jung Don's Burf-day.

So f*cking sad

The world’s most embarrassing tinpot dictatorship

I seriously can't believe some of these responses are real. This comment deserves to be hung in a museum. Who is thinking about the kids? We can't let kids see tanks and planes from different eras…..but let's definitely give them access to social media.

At the end of the day, support the parade if you want to or don't. I couldn't care less. I'm going to enjoy the day and might even treat myself to a couple of beers along the way to celebrate America. Don't let the woke outrage mob ruin the moment. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.