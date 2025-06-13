Tim Walz Unbelievably Says China Is The Only Country With 'Moral Authority'

Man, America really dodged a bullet when it avoided having Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz anywhere near a national position of power.

Walz, who is objectively one of the weirdest men in American politics, spent the entire campaign trying to foist that label onto others. Even though he's a supporter of allowing males to compete in women's sports, to the point where he sat by as a male high schooler dominated female teams to win a women's softball state championship.

This is not someone who has the moral high ground in almost any argument.

READ: Champlin Park Wins Minnesota Softball State Title Behind Trans Pitcher's Complete Game Shutout

Yet when discussing Israel's attack on Iran, a miraculously successful surprise on Thursday evening, Walz took the opportunity to make himself the arbiter of who has the "moral authority" to bring Middle East countries to an agreement. To him, there's just one country who could negotiate an agreement, and you'll never guess who it is! Walz's favorite country: China.

Tim Walz Gives Ridiculous Answer On China

At the Center for American Progress on Friday, Walz said that with the Middle East now in conflict, it's "the Chinese" who could be seen as the "neutral" party.

"Here we are, with the Middle East back on fire in a way that has now expanded. With, I don’t — Iran has to retaliate, in their mind, I’m sure. And now, who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority? Who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor. And we maybe never were, I don’t want to tell anybody that. I think there’s a lot of people who would say ‘you always lean one way in this.’ But I think there was at least an attempt to be somewhat of the arbitrator in this. We saw President Carter do it with Begin and Sadat. We’ve had certain wins along the way that were actually mutually beneficial both ways. Now I ask, who that is. And consistently, over and over again, we’re going to have to face the reality of it might be the Chinese. And, and, that goes against everything they say they’re trying to do in terms of the balance of powers. I would just have to say, my heart goes out for this. Ukraine continues to go on. Gaza continues to be a humanitarian disaster, and now it’s expanded even further," Walz said.

Not only is this nonsense, China is far from neutral in the Middle East, but it once again raises questions about Walz's ties to China and Chinese Communist Party companies.

During the run up to the 2024 presidential election, Fox News Digital reported that Walz had openly supported a Minnesota-based medical research institute that frequently worked with a company described by US defense officials as a "Chinese military company." That company was complete with officials that had specific ties to the CCP.

Of course, he also boasted of visiting China over 30 times, including for his honeymoon. Now he's saying the Chinese are the "moral authority" that could broker an agreement in the Middle East.

Apparently Walz didn't get enough of embarrassing himself during the campaign. Thankfully, America doesn't have to worry about him taking his terrible ideas to a position of authority.