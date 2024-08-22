Tim Walz's Former Football Team Introducing Him At The DNC Wasn't Cool, It Was Embarrassing

Tim Walz being introduced at the Democratic National Convention by some of the former high school football players he coached back in the day is being celebrated by his supporters as one of the greatest moments in political history. Those of us living in the real world who can look past the basic pandering recognize the moment was an embarrassment.

Some of Walz's former players from Mankato West High School, where the now-Minnesota governor reportedly coached for six years, took the stage at the DNC on Wednesday night. The players came out to the school's fight song wearing jerseys from their playing days.

This is the type of gesture you see when a coach is getting a spot in their local town's Hall of Fame at a banquet that is serving rubber chicken and canned beer, not at a convention where the man is being formally introduced as the Democratic Party's Vice President candidate.

‘Woah, Tim Walz coached football, he must be an incredible human' is the message the DNC was going for. In other words, they thought you were dumb and would fall for the embarrassing charade. There is a point to be made that the overwhelming majority of Walz's most die-hard supporters don't give a damn about football and care far more about peacefully protesting in the Minnesota streets Walz let them destroy, but we won't make that point here.

Anyone possessing common sense understands that the national conventions on both sides of the political aisle are nothing but drawn-out shows hoping to catch the attention of Americans for a few minutes before they change the channel on their TV.

Tim Walz trotting out players from his former football team was supposed to be one of those ‘relatable’ moments for Americans. The Democratic campaign started laying the groundwork for Walz to be better known as ‘Coach Walz’ weeks ago by touting facts about his coaching ‘career’ as if he taught Bill Belichick what a football was.

The fact that nobody on the left wants you to know, so they've decided to completely ignore it, is that Walz was never the head coach of a high school football team.

Walz was first a teacher at Alliance High School in Nebraska where he taught and served as the linebacker's coach for the football team. He had to quit that job after pleading guilty to reckless driving in 1995.

After his charge, Walz moved his family out of Nebraska to Minnesota where he reportedly joined the Mankato West football staff in 1996 as the linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator later on. He was an assistant coach at the school until 2002 and won a state championship ring in 1999.

Obviously, there is nothing wrong with being an assistant high school football coach, they are important people for young men, especially in small towns across the country. That doesn't make Walz trotting out a handful of his former players onto a stage as if they were the '72 Dolphins any less embarrassing.

This is the Democratic National Convention, not a 20-year reunion at the local Outback.