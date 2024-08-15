Tim Walz Picks A Football Coach Fight With Tommy Tuberville

While Kamala Harris runs from the media, her running mate Tim Walz is on the campaign trail thinking he's going to win a football coach fight with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has forgotten more about football than Walz ever knew about the sport.

Speaking at a Boston fundraising event Wednesday night, Walz reportedly told the audience, "I feel like one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people."

You'd be wrong if you think Tuberville, who spent 14 years coaching in the SEC (a decade at Auburn) and 21 years overall as a head coach in college football was going to just let that one go.

You're damn right he fired back.

In a conversation with Fox News on Thursday, Tuberville responded to Walz.

"I think he’s trying to make himself look good. Kind of comparing himself to a coach, which he was only an assistant coach high school coach, and if he had been any good he would’ve been a head coach to be honest with you," the two-time SEC Coach of the Year told Fox News Digital sports editor Ryan Gaydos.

"I don’t know what he’s trying to do. He’s kind of conned his way up the Totem Pole, I guess. He’s second in line to being the president of the United States if they were to happen to win, which I don’t think that’s going to happen but, if you just look at everything he’s done, it doesn’t coincide with being a coach."

Tuberville then pointed to Walz's record in the military and the governor's reaction as Minneapolis and St. Paul burned during the summer of 2020.

As for Walz claiming he's not one to "name-call" others, Tuberville fought back on that subject as well.

"When you do that, you’re trying to make yourself look better than other people and he’s trying to find a niche to where he can kind of hang on to how he’s had success in his life," Tuberville continue.

"Being an educator, to me, is one of the top things you can do. In other words, your job, number one, if you’re a father, you educate your kids. But if you have a responsibility educating, which I did, 120 athletes a year when I was either an assistant or head football coach, that’s a huge responsibility. You gotta be somebody that’s gonna show restraint in anything that you do to make sure that players understand, ‘Hey, this guy really stands for something.’

"But again, I hate that he’d even come out and do that, but again, he has nothing else to talk about. I mean, ‘cause the policies the policies that they have are absolutely way overboard on whiat the American people are looking for.

"I think Kamala Harris chose him because – I work with (Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz) and this (Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro) – I’ve listened to him and watched him. Walz definitely wouldn’t have been in the ballpark with those two in terms of intellect and achievement over the years."

Say what you want about Tuberville and his politics, Walz trying to get into a football coach-off with the Alabama Senator is simply hilarious. In 2004, Tuberville won every coaching award possible for his performance guiding Auburn to a 13-0 record. After beating LSU, Georgia and Tennessee TWICE, Auburn was left out of the national championship game in favor of USC and Oklahoma. Instead, Tommy's team went to the Sugar Bowl and beat Virginia Tech.

Four first-round draft picks came off of that Tuberville team.

Tuberville says Walz is attempting to hang onto the coaching thing to keep himself relevant in a campaign where that line will eventually be a tough sell to people who've heard it over and over.

"At the end of the day, it’ll backfire in the end. I’ll stay out of it. I’m very proud of my accomplishments and what I did in coaching. And I did it for a career, not just a stopover. He hadn’t kept a permanent job very often if you just look at it over the years," Senator Tuberville added.

Did Tim Walz ever figure out a way to beat #1 Florida as a 21-point underdog with a team picked to finish last in the SEC West?

LOLOLOLOLOL.

Walz helped coach a high school team IN MINNESOTA to a state championship. And he's calling Tuberville dumb? A dumb guy beat #1 Florida with a sub-par Auburn team? Seems like he might not be the dumbest guy in the coaching world, Tim.

What's Tuberville's message to the American people after what Walz's ‘dumbest people' comment?

"We’re all, 330 million people, are just kind of around waiting for he and Kamala Harris to go on television and do an interview and talk about things that affect all of us, which are food prices, gas, the foreign wars, the border, the crime. They’re out here talking about things that don’t mean a hill of beans for the American people," Tuberville told Gaydos.

"Sure, if you want to talk about the past, that’s fine. But the past is not going to do us any good. The future. What are you going to do for the future? You’re running for the future of the United States of America. Get out there and sell what you’ve got. And if you don’t have anything to sell, what do you do? You try to do something else. You try to ignore it. You try to put other things in front of it. You try to give some semblance of bouncing a rubber ball around a room.

"Hey, we need something that’s going to stick. And so, the American people need to know what they stand for. And neither one of them yet, in a month’s time, have got in front of the cameras and say, ‘This is what we believe in. This is the direction we’re going now.’

Tuberville concluded by saying the Democratic ticket has 81 days until "one of the biggest elections ever" and they're using their time making jokes and taking football coaching shots.

"They should be talking about serious business for the American people."