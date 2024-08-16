Tim Walz Roasted Over Bizarre Viral Video: REACTIONS

Tim Walz is getting skewered on X over a weird video he felt needed to be tweeted.

The Minnesota governor and Democrat VP candidate is doing what he can to help move the needle for the Dems and current Vice President and POTUS candidate Kamala Harris, and he's committed one of the few crimes you should never commit online:

Going full cringe.

Tim Walz destroyed over weird viral video.

Walz and Kamala starred in a video talking about how he likes "white guy tacos" and the hottest spice he likes is black pepper.

Hey, guys, look over here. A totally normal conversation between totally down-to-Earth people who definitely aren't posing and acting for the cameras.

Watch the truly weird video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do we all know how the internet reacted to this video? Did you guess that it took a blowtorch to it on social media? Congratulations. You are correct.

Check out the roasting session that unfolded below:

It's truly incredible what some politicians are willing to go through in order to try to generate some votes. This video is beyond weird.

It's like a bad "SNL" skit making fun of white people for not liking spicy food, which I don't believe is true at all. It's a bad stereotype Walz seems to be leaning into for clout and attention.

The internet, clearly, wasn't having it and responded in appropriate fashion. People crave authenticity and can smell someone being fake from a mile away.

What do you think of Walz's strange video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.