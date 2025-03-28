Tim Walz, Amazingly, Finds A New Way To Sound Like The Dumbest Person In America

I hate to start a weekend (sort of) by talking about Tim Walz … but my God, it's just impossible to be this stupid.

Honestly, we are so blessed that the Dems put him in charge. Think about it … they've pretty much told Bernie, Jasmine Crockett, AOC and Tim Walz to lead them back to the promised land.

What a who's who! Mix in a little Joy Behar and that weirdo David Hogg, who is lowkey the biggest grifter on the planet, and it's just a room full of absolute WINNERS.

But this Tim Walz … goodness gracious, he's just the dumbest one of all. And that's saying something, given the combined IQ of the rest of them is 12.

Anyway, Tampon Tim – mere months after getting stuffed in a locker during the election – is back to traversing the country and trying to save America. His talking point yesterday, at his most recent rally?

Brace yourselves …

Lean into it, Dems!

YES! Get 'em, Timmy!

Incredible. America resoundingly rejected the Democrats last year because that party had gone so far to the left. Hell, they're so left, you can't even see them on the spectrum anymore.

And that lunacy really becomes evident when it pertains to three things: DEI, immigration, and, yes, ‘wokeness.’

DEI is the most racist thing on the planet. Our country is collectively dumber because of DEI. That's literally true, because the very definition of the policy is to not hire people based on merit. Believe me, I could tell you some STORIES from my time working for the Lib rag, USA Today and Gannett. You'd be shocked, but also, not really.

But, that's not for today. Sorry.

Anyway, I think Donald Trump's record on immigration speaks for itself. Joe Biden could have closed the border at any point over the past four years. It's evident at this point, because Trump did it in about five minutes. Joe kept it open on purpose. If you're wondering why, think about who illegals vote for in elections and you'll probably get your answer.

As for the whole "woke" bullshit … yeah, y'all can have that one, too. Run with it, Tim! We're done with it. Sane Americans reject any of the woke bullshit at this point. The Dems are, and have been, the wokest people on the planet for years now. YEARS.

The party's approval rating is currently hovering between 26 and 27%.

So, yes – PLEASE – keep it up, guys. Embrace the shit out of all of those things. Listen to Tampon Tim. Let him lead the WAY!

We're begging you.