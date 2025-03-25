Tesla Stock Soars After Tim Walz Comments

Tim Walz, America's weirdest politician, strikes again.

Walz, who rose to prominence after being selected as Kamala Harris' running mate on one of the worst presidential tickets in U.S. history, is seemingly gearing up for a presidential run in 2028. And as he demonstrated during the 2024 campaign, he simply can't open his mouth without putting his foot in it.

Walz made headlines in recent weeks, showing his solidarity with the Democratic Party burning Teslas and attempting to destroy dealerships by saying he enjoys looking at Tesla's stock price dropping.

Not only did Walz apparently not realize that his own state's pension plan is heavily invested in Tesla stock, but he opened himself up to being roasted by Elon Musk.

READ: Elon Musk Brutally Destroys Nasty Tim Walz With Simple Tweet

Then, he walked it back, saying he was making a joke. Except, as Tesla's stock performance shows, the joke is once again on him.

Tesla Stock Goes Way, Way Up After Tim Walz Celebration

When Walz made his comments, he proudly celebrated that Tesla was $225 per share and dropping.

As of the close of the stock market day Tuesday, Tesla is now at $288 per share. For those counting at home, that's a 28% increase in just a week. Special, special stuff. Walz must be furious. Or thrilled that his state's pension fund has made an absolute fortune, almost certainly due in no small part to his own incompetence.

This is the problem with Tim Walz; he is spectacularly bad at public speaking, spectacularly bad at politics and incapable of situational awareness.

Walz might be the human example of the inverse Jim Cramer; anything he thinks is going to go down, goes up. Wonder if Disney will hire him to celebrate their stock price dropping. Maybe that’ll help fix their disastrous "Snow White" box office.