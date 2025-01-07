Famous Veteran Accused Of Lying About War Stories, Releases Serious Response: WATCH

Tim Kennedy continues to face intense scrutiny when it comes to stories he's shared about his time in war.

The Green Beret and former UFC fighter has been under intense criticism and pressure after the "Antihero Podcast" released an episode analyzing part of Kennedy's best-selling "Scars and Stripes."

Specifically, hosts Brent Tucker - a former Delta Force operator - and Tyler Hoover - also an Army veteran - took issue with claims made about the Battle of Firebase Anaconda.

To be clear, Tim Kennedy was there and was part of the convoy. That's not up for debate.

What is being debated are claims involving killing, running around chucking grenades, men on the mission killing in a fashion Tucker and others have described as a war crime, running out of ammo while being part of a supply convoy, needing to kill to get an AK-47, chewing out the ground force commander Travis Worlock, being seriously injured like he got peppered by a weapon and much more.

Kennedy released a short explainer that didn't address most of the allegations, and released a follow-up with Travis. The former ground force commander later spoke with the "Antihero Podcast" and claimed he couldn't remember a single thing Kennedy was exceptional at on the mission, but noted he didn't run away.

Below are some relevant links:

Tim Kennedy's teammates address claims made in book about famous battle

The "Antihero Podcast" released an episode Monday with Travis being joined by Kevin Wolf (the senior communications sergeant during the convoy) and Kevin Jenkins (the K9 handler on the convoy) to discuss claims in "Stars and Stripes."

To put it bluntly, all three men claimed very little of what is in the book is true and accurate. One point Travis seemed to have a serious issue with is the claim Kennedy was shooting people who might have been down. Shooting wounded combatants no longer fighting could possibly be viewed as a war crime..

"That did not happen," Travis told viewers while clearly very fired up. Kevin agreed with Travis' assessment that no such thing happened and he certainly had no idea what Tim was talking about.

Kennedy's attorney, Tim Parlatore, told OutKick exclusively that Kennedy maintains the story is true, but was justified given the circumstances and tactics and that what he did was being done under a lawful order. A USASOC representive said the organization is aware of claims made by Kennedy and is looking into it, but didn't provide further comment.

The group also discussed a claim that Kennedy held a young girl for hours after a grenade injury. The men involved said they have zero recollection of that happening, and doubted it being possible due to the young girl being taken out on a medical evac pretty quickly after they took her in.

Another point that left the three men from the mission baffled was the possibility Kennedy engaged as many as 20 targets from a tower. They made it clear such an event would have been known about, and that there is no recollection of it or ever hearing anything about it.

"The firebase I was on for a couple deployments, never at anytime or anyone was it common place for a security element to just randomly start firing from a tower without getting everybody up in arms and especially, as Tim alluded to, that base had almost been overrun three times. So, if you have a tower, someone's just cranking off rounds, it's going to get everybody's attention...If I just woke up going to the latrine and heard a round or two go off, the adrenaline dump would happen immediately," Travis responded when asked point blank if the story of engaging people from a sniper tower was true.

Around the 1:44:00 mark, the entire group addresses claims of engaging people who might not have been actual threats. Brent made it clear such action would be a war crime if it happened - which everyone seemed to be in agreement absolutely never happened.

You can watch the entire episode of the "Antihero Podcast" below. I'm not here to tell you what to think. I'm here to encourage you to listen to *ALL* of the information from everyone and make your own decision.

Make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com once you're done!

I also spoke with Parlatore about whether Kennedy has valor awards as claimed in a tweet that remains up. Parlatore sent a citation of Kennedy's Bronze Star - which doesn't have a V device - that was received for his deployment to Iraq in 2006. He also noted that Kennedy never made an attempt to publicly wear a V device in photos. It's important to note a Bronze Star and a Bronze Star with a V device, while sounding similar, aren't the exact same. The latter is awarded for valorous actions (it's worth noting a lot of people do valorous things in war without receiving any awards, as well).

"The fact he is publicly posting pictures of himself in uniform without the V is indicative of a lack to deceive about the lack of the medal," Parlatore told OutKick. He also maintained online accounts of Kennedy having a V device - such as the one on his IMDB page - weren't written by the former UFC fighter.

It still remains unclear as of publication what possible valorous award Kennedy might have received for his deployment to Afghanistan. We will update the article with any new information that comes in.

You can see the citation and a photo of Kennedy in his dress uniform below.

Not long after my conversation with Parlatore, Kennedy took to Instagram and released a statement of his own on the issue regarding allegations of stolen valor. The statement included an apology for the now-infamous post alleging he had valor awards from every deployment.

He wrote the following:

"I do not have, nor have I ever claimed to have, a Bronze Star with V device. I acknowledge that there are a handful of articles on the web, to include a third-party speech booking service that annotate that award. I did not realize those articles were out there, and I have taken immediate action to correct them. I do not, nor have I ever, claimed to have a Purple Heart. In fact, in my book, I specifically annotate that despite wounds I received in combat, given that I had no chain of command present in country, I was not put up for this award, nor did I pursue it, as I did not think my wounds were worthy of such an award. You can very easily see that in the many photos I have posted online of myself in uniform, there is no V device on my Bronze Star and there is no Purple Heart. I have never claimed those awards. Four and a half years ago, in May of 2019, I made a post on instagram that was reflective of my life at the time. It read," This is what the military has done for me. In 15 years I have traveled to a few dozen countries. On every combat deployment I was awarded medals for valor.… I was taught how to build a country, to dine with ambassadors and kings. How to share one if I have two. Even above all of these things I learned the value of the man standing next to me. I became aware that I didn’t deserve them as friends or teammates. I realized that they were without a doubt the greatest men alive today. I knew that I would do anything for any of them and they would anything for me.... and that I would spend the rest of my life trying to become worthy of their sacrifice." My intention was to show the contrast between the things I had endured and the meaning those things had given me, especially how much I cared about my teammates. Nevertheless, I was very careless with how I worded the post. When you are fortunate enough to be in the public eye as I have been, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard. I never intended to claim that I had a V device in that post, but many people reasonably interpolated that to mean that I did. For that I sincerely apologize."

You can see the entire post below.

I would encourage every single person reading this to watch *ALL* the videos by everyone involved, analyze the information in front of you and make your own decision. If Kennedy has evidence proving all of his claims are true, then that should also be made public for everyone to see. The more information the better. We will continue to update the piece with any new information that might come in. What do you think of the entire situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.