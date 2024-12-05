Famous Veteran Accused Of Fabricating War Stories Floats Wild Defense Theory

Tim Kennedy thinks he might be facing serious allegations of fabricating his war record because of a potential political position.

The Green Beret and former UFC fighter is facing intense backlash and scrutiny after "The Antihero Podcast" released an episode calling into question several parts of Kennedy's best-selling book "Scars and Stripes."

The now-age restricted episode released on November 25 blew up on Instagram and in the military community after hosts Brent Tucker - a former Delta Force operator and Tyler Hoover - an Army veteran - argued that Kennedy had either exaggerated parts of the Battle of Firebase Anaconda or outright made them up.

Kennedy later released a video of his own addressing some of the smaller claims made in "The Antihero Podcast," but largely ignoring the claims about sniping large groups of people, guns being pulled on truck drivers, running out of ammo when it made no sense, having a rifle the military didn't allegedly issue to Green Berets, a fascination with grenades and more. I'd encourage everyone to watch the entire podcast and form their own opinions on Kennedy's claim and the allegations against him. It's not my job to tell you who is correct. It's your job to assess the information and make your own decision. You can watch it here.

Tim Kennedy floats….interesting theory for why his war record is being questioned.

He now thinks he might have a theory on why he's being targeted:

Politics.

Kennedy spoke with Liz Wheeler and floated the possibility that he's under consideration for some kind of government job once Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office as President.

He told Wheeler the following.

"Yeah, it does. I don't know why. Even weird it came out the day before Thanksgiving (it actually came out several days before Thanksgiving). So, they had six days of it just kind of like sitting there getting lots of views and attention while I'm hanging out with my family cooking a turkey. You know, traveling with the family. Another thing that's happening is that I'm working for the Army staff. I'm still an active servicemember in the Maryland National Guard. I'm really proud to still have the opportunity to serve. Depending on some of these appointments, I'm hoping to serve in any way that I'm called. You know, there's backgrounds and due diligence and discovery on lots of people that are working in lots of different offices to go into new appointee positions. And this podcast drops right as that's happening for a lot of us. You know, just like emails being leaked about Pete Hegseth and accusations about Tulsa [Gabbard], who is also another incredible servicemember...I don't think it's a coincidence. I think it was a well-timed and specifically released intentional - one they're trying to make a lot of money. They have lots of sponsors and those sponsors are loving the fact it's a big article (it's actually a podcast - not an article) with lots of search results around...And they're literally profiting off attacking veterans. They went after Marcus Luttrell for his book 'Lone Survivor.' They went after Jocko Willink for his book 'Extreme Ownership.' They went after Rob' O'Neill."

You can watch his entire response and defense/theory about why the podcast came out starting around 23:00 below.

For what it's worth, in order to believe Kennedy's theory, you'd have to buy that Hoover and Tucker would want to somehow sabotage Trump.

That seems unlikely seeing as how both openly celebrated when Trump beat Kamala Harris to win the election.

"The Antihero Podcast" episode being censored and age restricted also wasn't an isolated incident as initially thought. I spoke with Green Beret Nathan Cornacchia, who runs the popular military YouTube channel Valhalla VFT.

He showed me proof that the video below questioning Kennedy's claims and accusing him of making up war stories was also restricted for a little bit. Eventually, the restriction was lifted. The age restriction remains for "The Antihero Episode," despite there being nothing inappropriate in it.

Why are multiple videos accusing Kennedy of lying being restricted? Nobody has a clear answer, and YouTube hasn't answered multiple requests for comment.

Do you think Kennedy's war record is being questioned as possibly fraudulent because of his political theory? Do you believe he's told the full truth and is being completely accurate? I'm curious to hear different views on this growing debate. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.