Combat Vet Asked About Veteran Accused Of Lying, Immediately Gets Awkward: WATCH

The ground commander at the center of the Tim Kennedy controversy has spoken out, and it's not great for the former UFC fighter.

Kennedy - who was an active-duty Green Beret - is facing serious allegations of lying and exaggerating parts of his war record.

Kennedy wrote about his combat record in the best-selling book "Scars and Stripes," and built an entire brand around being a big-time war hero with insane combat stories.

For full disclosure, I've interviewed Tim twice, and came away both times believing he was a legit badass. Many people feel the same way. That all started to fall apart and face serious scrutiny after the "Antihero Podcast" aired a bombshell episode picking apart Tim's claims about his actions during the Battle of Firebase Anaconda.

Ground commander responds to Tim Kennedy controversy.

The Battle of Firebase Anaconda was a battle in 2007 in Afghanistan conducted between American forces in a resupply convoy and the Taliban. It was one of the more famous engagements of the war, and there's no doubt Kennedy was there. Are his claims true? That's been up for discussion over the past couple months.

Some of the claims called into question by hosts Brent Tucker - a former Delta Force commando - and Tyler Hoover center around Tim's stories about chucking grenades like it's a movie, engaging around 20 targets in a sniper position, acquiring a sniper rifle that nobody has knowledge of the Army having, thinking about having to kill guys at close range to steal an AK-47, drivers abandoning their posts, a guy claiming he wanted a pistol kill from a machine gun position, being serious wounded (he doesn't have a Purple Heart and has admitted as much in a response video), war crimes potentially being committed and more.

I'm not here to tell you what to think. I'm simply here to lay out the claims as Kennedy - who built a massive brand on his military experience - faces questions.

Below are links to all relevant videos:

Well, the ground commander of the mission in question - Travis Worlock - spoke with the "Antihero Podcast" after previously doing a video with Tim, and one thing was crystal clear.

He's not happy with the former UFC superstar. Not at all.

Kennedy claims in his book "Stars and Stripes" that he chewed out Travis during the intense mission - something nobody seems to be able to verify. That includes, you know, the man actually on the other side of the story. Instead, Travis couldn't even find much to say about Tim, despite the war hero brand he's built. If there's anyone who would know, it'd be the man running the show. According to him, Tim did so little that it's hard to even name anything. That's a far cry from Tim's version of events, which resembles a "Rambo" film.

"In all honesty, the guy, he didn't cower down. You know, I'm not throwing him props out here. I'm still kind of pissed off at him, but at the end of the day he rode those gun trucks with us," Travis said while appearing to have to think really hard about it.

Travis then dropped a comment that had co-host Tyler Hoover literally laughing out loud and unable to contain himself.

"It's hard to say what he did good because he was so insignificant on that mission that there's nothing…He didn't run…," the former ground force commander continued without a second of hesitation.

Brent Tucker then noted not running is the definition of doing your job. Travis closed the loop by stating, "That's a hard one. I'm just trying to be honest. It's hard to say anything he did good, but he was in there with us."

That's certainly a *VERY* different version of events than what's told in Tim's book and podcasts over the years. You can watch the awkward moment unfold below starting around 54:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's also a moment at 42:00 where Travis was asked something he'd never do again, and he immediately said, "Operate with Tim Kennedy."

Now, I want to be as clear as possible about this situation. Tim Kennedy is arguably the most famous veteran in America. He's a former UFC star, and he's made a lot of money off his brand. Now, that brand has been called into question, and when previously given the opportunity to debunk the most serious claims against him, he chose not to. Instead, in his response video, Tim chose to pick apart some minor details here and there while leaving the big stuff completely ignored.

The former ground commander of the mission seems to have a very different version of events than Tim. The good news is we're about to find out from several people this upcoming Monday when the "Antihero Podcast" drops an episode that allegedly will feature several people tied to the situation.

Again, I'm not here to tell you what to think. I'm simply presenting all sides of the arguments, all the videos possible and you guys can decide what is reasonably credible and what isn't. I've read "Scars and Stripes" before the controversy, and definitely had some questions of my own.

At the end of the day, the truth always comes out. Tim has made serious money on his brand, and he deserves every penny of it if his stories are all true. If not, then there's going to be some serious accountability. What do you think of the situation? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.