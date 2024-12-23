Famous Veteran Faces Horrible Allegations Of Stolen Valor

Tim Kennedy is facing new allegations of stolen valor.

The former UFC fighter and Green Beret has been under intense scrutiny after "The Antihero Podcast" shared a video alleging he'd exaggerated and fabricated his war record.

Kennedy is one of the most famous veterans in America, and the allegations sent shockwaves through the military community.

He initially released one video pushing back on some of the minor claims, but largely ignored the biggest accusations against him. He also released a second video featuring his former boss.

However, he now faces new allegations that are very troubling. The popular YouTube page Valhalla VFT, which is run by former Green Beret Nathan Cornacchia, shared a video that takes a deep dive into claims Kennedy has a Bronze Star with a valor device.

Kennedy does have a bronze star, but there's a huge difference between a regular Bronze Star and one for valor.

Cornacchia uncovered multiple examples online claiming Kennedy has one with a V device. That includes his IMDB page and an article shared on his website. Kennedy's DD-214 form shows no proof that he ever earned the award.

You can watch Cornacchia breakdown below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I reached out to Kennedy's last known representative, and didn't hear back as of publication. I also was unable to contact Kennedy on social media to get an explanation.

As of publication, his IMDB page and his website both still feature the claim. You can see screenshots below.

Kennedy has held the line that he didn't lie or do anything wrong. Maybe there's a reasonable explanation for why there are so many claims floating around that he earned an award that he doesn't have. However, there's no doubt it's a bad look.

Veterans take this stuff very seriously. Misrepresenting your history and awards is something that simply isn't tolerated.

We'll see if Kennedy addresses the latest allegations he now faces. Check back for any updates we might have or responses we might get from Kennedy's camp. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.