Comedian Pours Praise On RFK Jr., Suggests Military Is Needed To Stop Fat People: WATCH

Tim Dillon is a big fan of RFK Jr., and also floated a bold plan to stop obesity in America.

Dillon previously hosted the former presidential candidate and current HHS Secretary on his podcast prior to the 2024 election.

The popular comedian is clearly a big supporter of the Kennedy dynasty members, and he took things to a new level during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Tim Dillon jokes the military is needed to stop fat people.

Tim Dillon joined Piers Morgan for a lengthy interview Thursday, and poured praise on RFK Jr. as a very "authentic" man who speaks his mind.

He then floated a plan that will have you busting out laughing:

Use the military to stop fat people and curb obesity.

Dillon said the following, in part, during his interview with Piers Morgan:

"You know, it's like when they, like, Steak 'n Shake is now doing beef tallow on the fries. It's, like, I think we need to invade Steak 'n Shake with the military and shut it down. I don't think we need half measures in this country. I should be led out of McDonald's at gunpoint. So, if he gets more radical, I would be happy. Half measures are not going to do it in America. We need to close this down. There should be military at the supermarkets. You should get approved to buy things. I think that's what we need to start doing. It needs to get very extreme, but listen. I think [RFK Jr. is] a really interesting American."

You can watch Dillon's full comments on RFK Jr. around 42:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Also, shoutout to Piers Morgan for name-dropping my Tim Dillon Netflix special review at the start of the episode.

You never know where you're going to pop up these days. As for Dillon, he, once again, managed to sum up the situation in a way that only he can.

The man has no filter, and that's why he's arguably the most popular comedian in the game right now. I must admit I chuckled at the idea of the military hauling fat people out of restaurants. And for everyone who is going to throw a tantrum over his comments, go outside and touch some grass.

It's comedy. It's meant to be edgy. If you don't find it funny, then the problem is with you - not Tim Dillon.

Let's hope RFK Jr.'s MAHA movement can whip Americans into shape. This country can use all the help it can get when it comes to getting healthy, and we can also use as much great comedy as possible. Props to Dillon for continuing to make us laugh. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.