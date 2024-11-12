Woman Goes Viral With Insane Meltdown After Trump's Victory, Spreads Unnecessary Fear: WATCH

A woman on TikTok is going viral for a truly wild post-Donald Trump election win reaction.

Trump is officially the President-elect and returning to the White House as America's 47th President after cruising past Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

As OutKick readers have personally witnessed and read about since last week, the reactions to Trump's victory are all over the place.

There have been some very positive reactions - check out the women going viral for supporting Trump - and there have also been some insane meltdowns.

Well, we've found a doozy of a reaction taking TikTok by storm.

Woman goes viral for crazy reaction to Donald Trump winning the election

TikTok user @kateemedlin is going mega-viral after sharing a video claiming she can't have children for the next four years due to Donald Trump being President.

Without saying the word abortion, it certainly seemed like that's the focal point of her message. She also claimed she doesn't know what the "world will look like" for her "LGBTQ friends."

It gets better from there. She further claimed someone might want to put a gun in her hand in order to protect her students. After scanning this woman's social media, I'm fairly certain nobody is rushing to arm her.

Check out the absolutely insane fear porn video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make the situation even funnier - it's okay to admit that you laughed - @kateemedlin posted a follow up video claiming the original post had nothing to do with abortion.

Instead, it was about a political environment with "so much hate," "climate change," and then pivoted right back to saying people shouldn't be told what to do with their bodies. Her thoughts are so all over the place it's hard to even keep straight.

People need to relax. Donald Trump was already President once, and none of the fear-inducing fantasies of the far left happened. None. In fact, he was a fairly moderate President, especially on social issues.

Yet, many people on social media are claiming the world is coming to an end. It's absolutely not. Not even close. The sun came up Wednesday after Trump won the election just like every other day.

Of course, that didn't stop people from going off the deep end, including threatening to murder white men.

Put the phone down and go outside to get some fresh air. There's no upside to scaring people into believing nobody can have kids for the next four years. It's complete nonsense, and must be rejected.