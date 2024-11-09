Pro-Trump Young Women Go Viral With Awesome Videos

President-elect Donald Trump is getting a lot of support from women on social media.

Trump cruised to an election win over Kamala Harris in a blowout that resembled Ohio State or Alabama playing a directional school.

He won every single swing state and the popular vote. The man simply couldn't be stopped, and there's an interesting phenomenon underway on TikTok.

While some women are claiming to be breaking up with their Republican boyfriends, other women are going viral for showing love for Trump and his movement.

Women go viral for showing support for Donald Trump.

@OldRowSwig (easily one of the most entertaining follows on X) compiled a bunch of videos of women going viral with their support for Donald Trump, and it's safe to say there's been a significant vibe shift.

Check out the videos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Can you feel the vibe shift? Can you feel the aura? Can you feel the American spirit flowing through the air? It feels like we have a major mask off moment.

People are no longer afraid to support Trump, and the narrative that the 45th and now 47th President hates women has been shattered.

I mean, we have women going mega-viral declaring they're all in on Trump. It's not just a vibe shift. It's a total collapse of the lamestream media.

Trump isn't even the President yet, and it already feels like social media has turned into a party. In fact, I'm not sure the party from Tuesday night has even ended yet.

It seems like it's going to carry through the weekend on social media and in real life. As Dan Dakich says, I ain't mad about it!

Are you a pro-Trump woman enjoying the win? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.