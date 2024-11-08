Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Being Republican, Gets Ruthlessly Roasted: WATCH

Ladies, are any of you going to break up with your boyfriend because he's a Donald Trump fan?

I assume the fact you're reading this means the answer is no, but these days with all the meltdowns, you never know.

Enter TikTok user @rabbitsandtea.

Woman goes viral claiming she dumped boyfriend after Trump's win.

She decided it was a good idea to hop on TikTok following President-elect Donald Trump's incredible election win over Kamala Harris and announced that she dumped her Republican boyfriend.

"Doing my part as an American woman by breaking up with my Republican boyfriend last night & officially joining the 4B movement this morning," she wrote in a video that's been seen more than 8.9 million times.

For those of you who don't know (and why would you?), the 4B movement is a movement of women vowing to not have sex with men, not date men, not have kids and not get married to men.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, I'm holding out hope this is parody, but after looking at @rabbitsandtea's TikTok, I fear she's serious.

Either way, the reactions are incredible. Check out some of the responses in the comments - which is a total war zone:

He’s definitely better off especially if you’re bringing politics into a relationship. You never loved him or cared about him if you’re willing to break up over beliefs

You won’t be missed. MAGA women are hotter than you.

you all seem like a blast to be around

Amazing. Now that you’re not holding him back he’s free to explore better options. And I bet those overtime paychecks are gonna make it a lot easier

My boyfriend and I don’t share the same political views on everything. We talk and have discussions and hear each other out. We have a very high level of respect and love for each other. Crazy concept

you are so brave! i gave my fiance his ring back last night and ended a 4 year relationship. i know it’s not easy letting go, but you’ll find someone better!!

This is perfect, seems like natural selection is already taking place. We've been asking yall to stop reproducing for years and now we got it. Dreams are coming true!

Thank you for your service.

STUNNING & BRAVE

my male Boss said GM to me I said gm... he had the nerve to ask if was OK. I responded i said gm and he got offended? Never before has he come to my desk to say gm. Not once

I have no idea who my wife even voted for and she has no idea who I voted for. We didn't get with each other due to our political beliefs so it's irrelevant

so left good person right bad person? moustache man would love you

broke up with my bf whose response to me sobbing was "i knew he was going to win, you didn't?" and got mad at me for talking on the phone with my mom instead of paying attention to him. 4B!!

Thank you for not reproducing

THANK YOU! Please don't breed....

Sounds like you are happy person to be around.

Yall are a sad excuse for women

Honestly about to divorce my husbands and I'm not even kidding

I didn’t know my husband was a trumpie before marriage. He hid it from me until this year

My husband and I both voted for trump and will be welcoming our first child in February. It’s going to be a great 4 years

Wow! He dodged a bullet!!!

Bullet dodged like neo in the matrix

Poor guy has been probably waiting for a way out. Thank you for your service.

Did him quite the favor

You are acting like a toddler because your candidate lost

Soak it up. Soak it all up, folks. This is incredible. I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat. I don't care if you're conservative or liberal.

If you don't find this funny, then you simply do not have a sense of humor. The woman has one of the most popular videos in the world right now because she decided to publicly flaunt the fact she dumped her Republican boyfriend after Trump won.

Inject these tears and this insane level of cope right into my veins. Hit my heart with a full dose of it. What might be even funnier than the hilarious reactions are the people in the comments actually agreeing with her. It turns out this movement is not just real, but widely-celebrated online.

Here's the thing, this isn't going to do anything to damage male Trump fans. You're living in a land of delusion if you think the target demographic in a girlfriend for a young Trump voter is a woman complaining on TikTok. That's the last group of people they're going to call.

Furthermore, I've actually dated some liberal women in my younger years. Not crazy liberal women, but certainly on the liberal side. Let's just put it this way, I'm not sure that they understood who pays the most taxes in America or how foreign policy should work, but they were really fun people.

I never would have dumped them simply over politics. That's a loser move. If politics bother you that much, then find out before dating someone. This isn't rocket science.

Best of luck to everyone going on a sex strike. I'm sure you'll teach *checks notes* dudes who voted for Trump and likely have actual social lives a real lesson! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.