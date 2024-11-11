Woman Vows To Shoot And Murder White Men After Trump's Victory: WATCH

Well, we might have officially found the most mentally unhinged person on the internet.

There have been plenty of insane takes on the internet in the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump beating Vice President Kamala Harris to return to the White House as America's 47th President.

Of course, there have also been some cool ones (check out the women going viral for supporting Trump), but overall, there's no doubt the crazies are out in full force.

That now includes a woman promising to shoot white men.

TikTok users promises to murder white people after Trump's election victory.

TikTok user @kaytpagne shared a video claiming she's going to "purchase a Glock" in order to shoot "white" men she encounters at night.

"Even if you don't approach me, I will shoot you," she proudly proclaims in the video. She's since made her account private, but the internet is forever.

You can watch her disgusting and appalling comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I have some news for @kaytpagne, she's not the kind of person who does well in a gunfight. As someone who knows plenty of people who have actually killed terrorists in many gunfights, I can promise you unhinged women who look like they haven't been outside in years aren't the kind of people who do well once bullets start flying.

Don't believe me, check out the videos in this piece and then ask yourself if you think this woman would hold up being in the receiving end of that.

The answer is obvious, and the answer is no.

Furthermore, why is rhetoric acceptable or tolerated? She's on the record vowing to murder white people. Would anyone not have their account banned immediately if they hopped on and vowed to murder black people? Racism in all forms must be rejected, and make no mistake about it, this is racism.

Threatening to murder people based on their race is the definition of racism. You couldn't find a better textbook example of racism.

Something tells me the more attention the video above gets, the more likely it is men who carry badges and guns for a living pay @kaytpagne a visit, as they should. Completely unacceptable. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.