Insane Military Shooting Videos Go Viral, America's Enemies Shake With Fear: WATCH

Some incredible military videos are going viral on Instagram, and the footage is proof nobody wants a piece of America.

We have the best military on the planet, and it's not close. There's no other military on the planet that comes close to being able to match what the USA can do on the battlefield and in any battle space.

Military CQB videos go viral.

One of the things that fascinates me most is Close Quarter Battle - also known more commonly as CQB. To boil it down, CQB is gun fighting up close and personal. It generally takes place inside a house, compound or building.

It's insanely dangerous, and if you don't know what you're doing, you're going to get seriously hurt or killed. Fortunately for America, nobody in the world can do it better than Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, CTAC teams and Army Rangers.

The popular Instagram account @forwardobservations2.0 shared several videos of military units doing CQB drills, and if the bad guys ever thought they had a chance of leaving alive, these videos will make it clear they absolutely do not.

There's another video that I couldn't embed, but might be the best of them all. You can watch it here. It's an awesome reminder that if you think you can go toe-to-toe with American operators, you are sorely mistaken.

It's also important to point out there is a huge difference between being a good shot and being able to do high speed CQB runs. Being good at CQB requires a hell of a lot more than just being good at shooting.

It requires situational awareness, insanely quick thinking, speed, communication and being able to adapt on the fly. I'm an okay shot with a rifle. Better than some. Worse than others.

I would get melted if I went into a shoot house against pros in a CQB drill. That's the difference. For all the people reading this thinking you could hop in a Delta Force stack and be fine, there's a big reality check waiting for you.

These dudes are machines when it comes to killing at close range.

These dudes are machines when it comes to killing at close range.