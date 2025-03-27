TikTok Is Set To Be Banned Next Week - But Does JD Vance Have The Solution?

Don't look now, but we are just days away from another TikTok ban controversy!

April 5 will be the final day of President Donald Trump's 75-day Executive Order extension for TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to find an American investor, or risk the app shutting down. Yet, throughout the current Signal drama, and the ego vs ego showdown going on between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith, many people aren't even talking about TikTok's time possibly running out, because they probably don't even realize it is!

However, the good news is Vice President JD Vance may be coming to the rescue, as Fox News Channel's Charles Gasparino reports that he is close to brokering a deal that would include ByteDance selling majority ownership to an American owned company, while the Larry Ellison-backed Oracle software company would "safeguard the app" in its cloud.

That would be great news for the 140+ million American TikTok users, many who freaked out when the app went dark for 12 hours earlier this year during the Biden to Trump transfer of power. Prior to leaving office, the Biden Administration signed into a bipartisan Congressional law banning TikTok due to heightened security concerns that the Chinese were using the app to spy on Americans. Gasparino says that's still a major hurdle in finding American buyers for the app, who could face legal repercussions and civil liability should the Chinese be found to still have some sort of backdoor control or influence of the app.

In January, Shark Tank's Kevin O' Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, announced that he had partnered with philanthropist Frank McCourt and an investment group that was willing to offer $20 BILLION for TikTok. According to Gasparino, this group doesn't look to be a part of the forthcoming deal, which does have a long way to go.

The biggest question of all would revolve around TikTok's algorithm. Essentially, the reason TiKTok works in the first place is due to its algorithm. However, there are major questions regarding whether the Chinese would even give up that technology to Americans. Should the algorithm change with "the new TikTok," it will definitely be interesting to see it's impact on users and if they eventually choose to go somewhere else.

One thing's for certain, however, time is of the essence and is running out fast, with less than 10 days remaining.

