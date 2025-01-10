TikTok Could Be Banned By The End Of The Day

The future of TikTok is now up to 9 Supreme Court Justices. The social media platform begins legal arguments today to try and overturn a recently passed law that has the support of President Biden that would ban the Chinese-owned company from operating within the United States in less than two weeks.

The Court will hear legal arguments by TikTok, who claim that banning their app is a violation of free speech and the First Amendment. Congress, as well as President Biden have claimed that the TikTok app is a national security threat and is being used by the Chinese government to "exert influence" as well as illegally collect American user's data.

TIKTOK SAYS THEY WILL NOT DIVEST OR SELL

Last year, President Biden signed a bipartisan law that TikTok would either have to "divest" from their parent company, ByteDance, or sell to an American-backed enterprise. If not, they would face a ban that takes place on January 19th, the day before Donald Trump takes office.

The ramifications of the Supreme Court's ruling are needless to say, MASSIVE, as over 170 million Americans use TikTok for a variety of reasons. In fact, 8 TikTok users joined in with TikTok's legal defense claiming that outlawing the platform would deprive them of a "vital communications forum."

Yes, that's what we're dealing with these days.

In retaliation to the ongoing legal battle, TikTok announced yesterday that they will shut down all operations and make the app not available anymore to users in the United States if the Supreme Court upholds the ban.

Despite a number of investors offering to purchase the app, including Shark Tank's Kevin O' Leary, TikTok and ByteDance continue to say that the app is not for sale - which has made some people even more skeptical and believing that the company has something they are trying to hide.

Make sure to continue to check into OutKick as we will have continuing updates and analysis regarding the TikTok ruling.