TikTok's New Owner Could Be Kevin O'Leary

Shark Tank's Kevin O' Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, hopes to deliver some wonderful news to TikTok users that are worried that the social media app may be banned in the coming weeks.

During an appearance on Fox News, O' Leary announced that he has partnered with philanthropist Frank McCourt in a multi-billion dollar deal to try and acquire TikTok from the Chinese-owned ByteDance company.

SHARK TANK STAR IN TALKS FOR MAJOR TIKTOK PURCHASE

O'Leary, who has invested in multiple tech assets in the past, told Fox that he and McCourt have been working with both the Biden Administration and recently flew down to Florida to inform the future Trump Administration of their plan and the ongoing negotiations that are occurring.

"Trump will be who we have to work with to close the deal in the months ahead. So I wanted to let him know, as well as others in his cabinet, that we’re doing this, and we’re going to need their help," O' Leary said before stressing that it was a bipartisan proposal that has been happening.

Last year, President Biden issued a ban on the Chinese-backed TikTok app over privacy concerns. According to proponents of the TikTok ban, they claim that ByteDance would be forced (and may have already) to share user data with the Chinese government, if asked. As a result, Biden issued a formal ban that would take place on January 19th, the day before Donald Trump would become President.

THE SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR TIKTOK ARGUMENTS ON FRIDAY

Time is of the essence for O' Leary and McCourt, who was the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2012, as the Supreme Court is set to begin hearing oral arguments regarding the banning of TikTok beginning this Friday.

It's believed that there would be a lot less pressure for a TikTok ban if it was purchased by an American company, which is what O'Leary and the bidding group intend to do, so long as the Chinese don't back out.