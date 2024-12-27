Shark Tank Star To Meet With Trump And Support Annexing Canada

Shark Tank star "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O' Leary is planning to head to Mar-a-Lago and show his support to President-elect Donald Trump's idea of possibly annex Canada.

The Canadian entrepreneur went on Fox Business on Thursday to show his support for why he thinks Trump is right to call out America's northern neighbor to get their economic act together, or the future President will make them. When bringing up the idea of tariffs against Canada a few weeks ago, Trump suggested that if the country couldn't handle the possible tariffs placed upon it, then it should become "the 51st U.S. state," as well as referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "Governor."

TRUMP HAS THREATENED TARIFFS AGAINST CANADA

"[Canadians] want to hear more about how this could be the beginning of an economic union… Think about the power of combining the two economies, erasing the border between Canada and the United States," said the Shark Tank host, who goes by the nickname "Mr. Wonderful," as he wonderfully explained.

"Give a common currency, figure out taxes across the board, get everything trading both ways. Create a new almost EU-like passport." "I like this idea, and at least half of Canadians are interested. I'm going to go to Mar-a-Lago. I'll start the narrative. The 41 million Canadians, I think most of them would trust me on this deal."

WILL CANADA BECOME THE 51ST STATE?

O'Leary has a point.

After all, this is Canada we're talking about. What would they be without us… or, I mean "U.S."

"Canadians over the holidays – the last two days – have been talking about [joining forces with Trump and the United States]… they want to hear more," he continued.

Many on social media applauded O'Leary for taking the initiative to add a practical element to the future President on how he can make Canada a better trading partner and ally for the United States - or who knows, even a state!

That is, so long as Canada's extremely liberal and authoritarian policies don't come with it as well.