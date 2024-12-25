Donald Trump Wants Wayne Gretzky To Run For Prime Minister (Or Governor) Of Canada

When I lugged some garbage bags full of spent wrapping paper down to the dumpster, I thought that all of the Christmas gifts had been opened.

That was until I realized there was one more waiting under the (metaphorical) tree, and it came courtesy of — of all people — President-elect Donald Trump, who celebrated the holiday by firing off what could be some of the greatest social media posts ever written.

Trump revealed that he spent part of his Christmas with someone I'd like to drink a Marty Moose glass of eggnog with, the one and only Wayne Gretzky.

The two had a chat, and Trump revealed that he was trying to get the best hockey player of all time to get into politics.

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’" the president-elect wrote. "He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

Did you ever feel like something was meant just for you? That's how I felt about that post.

I mean, saying Gretzky is known as "The Great One" in "hockey circles," as if it isn't one of the most famous nicknames in the history of sports, is gold, Jerry.

Then, you've got Trump showing why he is the undisputed king of the verbal ricochet shot. While he's pumping Gretzky's tires, he's still twisting the knife on ol' Justin "Peoplekind" Trudeau, and continuing to say that Canada is on the fast track to being our 51st state.

Then, on top of that, he started a grassroots movement for people to elect the Great One to lead the Great White North. I feel bad for anyone with Trump Derangement Syndrome so severe they can't see how funny this is.

I'm not surprised Gretzky isn't interested in politics, and that's because if he had even an ounce of interest, he'd win in a landslide if he tried.

But, if you can believe it, that masterful work of prose, came just minutes after another gem.

This one was a two-parter—I like to think of them as Trump's version of The Iliad and The Odyssey—in which he wished a very merry Christmas to some groups you probably wouldn't expect.

As I said; king of the verbal ricochet shot.