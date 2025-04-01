'The Who' Singer Roger Daltrey: 'I'm Deaf and Blind'

In just the latest example of music's icons facing Father Time, Roger Daltrey has revealed some sad health news.



"The joys of getting old mean you go deaf. I also now have got the joy of going blind," the 81-year-old Daltrey announced late last week during a live show at London's Royal Albert Music Hall.

DALTREY'S ANNOUNCEMENT CAME WHILE ON A UK TOUR

"Fortunately, I still have my voice," he quipped, "because then I’ll have a full Tommy."



What's in some ways ironic is that "Tommy" refers to the main character in The Who's 1969 album-turned-rock-opera, in which he is not only deaf and blind but also mute. The fact that Daltrey is now suffering from 2 of the 3 same symptoms is pretty astonishing.

Daltrey's health announcement came just a few days after his longtime bandmate Pete Townshend announced that he underwent a knee replacement recently after trying to dance on stage "like Mick Jagger," who is also 81-years-old but a straight-up enigma with how he's able to still move better on stage than some 30-year-olds can.

"Four and a half weeks ago, I had my left knee replaced. Maybe I should auction off the old one," the 79-year-old Townshend said.

As I've written time and time again here on OutKick, the elder music GOATs are all unfortunately passing away or getting hit up badly with injuries and health scares.

Whether it's Tom Petty and Prince who have died, or Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Neil Diamond, who have said they won't be able to tour anymore due to Tyler permanently blowing out his vocal cords and Diamond's Parkinson's diagnosis, we are losing the ones who put various music styles on the map (and radio). Billy Joel just announced he's postponing a number of upcoming tour dates as he recovers from a surgery.

ALL THE MUSIC GREATS ARE LEAVING US

A few years ago, Daltrey told The Times that he's pretty content with the fact that he'll have to eventually stop playing music. "My dreams came true so, listen, I’m ready to go at any time. My family are all great and all taken care of… You’ve got to be realistic. You can’t live your life forever. Like I said, people my age, we’re in the way. There are no guitar strings to be changed on this old instrument," the Baba O'Reilly singer continued.

Daltrey may be okay with wrapping up his music career and relaxing as he continues to get up there in age, but you know who's not? Me. Because I've never seen The Who live. And if you haven't either, you best see them sooner than later, as well as any of your other favorite musicians.

