Billy Joel Reveals Why He's Postponing Tour Dates

The piano is going to go silent for a couple of months as Piano Man, Billy Joel, has to take care of his health first.

In an Instagram post, the 75-year-old announced that he would have to postpone a number of his upcoming tour dates over recent surgery for a "medical condition" that will also require physical therapy over the next four months.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel writes before adding that he's "expected to make a full recovery." "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. "Thank you for your understanding," Joel continued.

The postponed shows include Milwaukee, Syracuse and even Detroit's Ford Field as well as a number of dates overseas.

Billy Joel's live show is one of the most entertaining and energetic live music experiences. I mean there's a reason he made Madison Square Garden history by playing 104 consecutive sold-out shows, 150 shows total in front of nearly 2 million people.

Hell, I've said that Billy Joel would be the safest and best Super Bowl Halftime Show performer that hasn't done it yet!

MUSIC GREATS ARE GETTING OLDER

The larger picture, as I've written plenty of times, is for YOU, the music fan out there: See the greats while you can!

There's no doubt that music dols are quickly becoming elders and that they are facing father time. Neil Diamond's Parkinson's has forced him to not be able to perform ever again. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's massive vocal cord injury made the band cancel their sold-out arena tour with Tyler very well never singing again. Paul McCartney's 82-years-old, Elton John recently announced that he's "losing his eyesight, and Springsteen had to adjust a number of his own shows for medical reasons.

I can't encourage you to see the legends while you still can!

