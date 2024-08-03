RIP Aerosmith: Band Calls It Quits After Steven Tyler's Irreparable Vocal Cord Damage

Aerosmith fans are singing this morning that they DO Miss A Thing as the legendary rock and roll band has officially ended their run due to irreparable damage to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cords.

The sad and disappointing news came as the band was supposed to be on their Farewell Tour - which the group had previously announced would be the final time they would perform together. However, that tour was postponed just a few dates into it last year after Tyler hurt his vocal cords after performing a live show.

Unbeknownst to anyone, that would be the last time that Steven Tyler would sing a song on stage under the band name that he has called home for over FIVE DECADES.

AEROSMITH HAS SOLD HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF ALBUMS

In a lengthy statement, the band spoke about the incredible run they had since starting out in the 1970's that would eventually see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's sell more than 185 million albums.

Unfortunately, however, Steven Tyler's health situation wasn't getting any better, and he had to face the sad reality that he wouldn't be able to sing again, or at least as well as he used to.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the band shockingly announced.



MUSIC FANS ARE ESSENTIALLY MOURNING AEROSMITH

As a diehard music fan myself, I am truly bummed about this news. . As I've repeatedly written here time and time again, I've encouraged and stressed to all of you how important it is to see some of music's greats while we still can. I literally wrote a column entitled, "Paul Simon Is Deaf and All His Friends Are Passing Away."

I planned on seeing Aerosmith for the first time on their Farewell Tour before it was postponed and was looking forward to the make-up dates to hear Tyler's shrieking and iconic voice sing songs like this:

SEE MUSIC'S GREATS BEFORE THEY PASS AWAY

From a MUSIC STANDPOINT, Aerosmith's significance can not go unnoticed or unsaid. Just think about some of the MASSIVE songs the band has had throughout the decades: Cryin', Crazy, Amazing, Living on the Edge, Janie's Got a Gun, Walk This Way, Dream On, Dude Looks Like A Lady, Sweet Emotion and yes, even the overplayed and annoying Armageddon theme song, I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

And although Steven Tyler hasn't passed away, unlike the unexpected deaths of music greats like Tom Petty, Prince or Kurt Cobain, it almost hurts more knowing that he wants to sing but simply can't because of his physical condition of his vocal cords and throat.

Unfortunately for Aerosmith fans, they'll be Cryin' today when they wake up and hear the news.

And just watch this and enjoy it: